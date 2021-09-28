Lake Havasu City smashed its previous record for sales tax revenue last year, amidst a surge in tourism and popularity during the pandemic in Fiscal Year 2020-21.
Havasu’s 2% city sales tax, its 1% restaurant and bar tax, and its 3% bed tax combined to produce another $3,266,270 in revenue for the city during the month of June, according to information released by the Arizona Department of Revenue this week. That closes out sales tax collections in FY2021, bringing Havasu’s total for the year up to a record $35,414,167 – an increase of more than $7 million, or 25.2%, from FY2020.
Revenue in FY2020 was itself a high mark for the city since the Great Recession when revenues plummeted around 2008. Local sales tax revenue has been increasing each year since about 2010, but it has been rising more rapidly in the last two fiscal years. Havasu’s sales tax revenue in FY2021 is a little more than $10 million more than the city received in FY2019. It took from 2012 to 2019 for annual sales tax revenues to increase by $10 million – from $15.1 million to $25.4 million.
The actual sales tax received in FY2021 almost lapped the conservative projections in Lake Havasu City’s budget for last year. That budget was put together early on in the pandemic, before much was known about the virus or how it might affect the local economy. The city’s FY2021 budget projected $20.6 million in sales tax revenue – nearly $15 million less than businesses ended up generating.
Havasu set multiple new records for monthly sales tax revenue throughout the year. The city sales tax, restaurant and bar tax, and bed tax each appear to have set new annual records individually in 2021 as well.
City sales tax
Lake Havasu City businesses brought in about $2.86 million through the 2% city sales tax in June, which ended the city’s streak of three straight months with more than $3 million from the city sales tax. Havasu does not keep track of monthly records for the city sales tax, but March, April and May in 2021 are the only months to produce $3 million in revenue through the 2% sales tax since at least July 2018, and possibly the only three times it has ever happened in the city.
Thanks in large part to the strong spring and early summer revenues, Havasu’s sales tax collections for the year totaled $31,549,604, which is nearly $6 million more than it produced in 2020. Much of that increase came from the retail industry, which produces the majority of sales tax revenue in Havasu – about $20.7 million in FY2021 which was about $4 million (24.6%) more than in FY2020. The accommodation industry produced about $1.35 million (60.8%) more than the previous year, while restaurants and bars brought in about $1 million more (24.6%), and sales tax revenues from construction went up by about $244,000 (9.4%).
The “other” category was the only one to bring in less in FY2021 than in 2020, falling by about $40,000, or 15.9%.
Retail was up in June 2021 compared to June 2020 in nearly every category. Non-store retailers, mostly online sales, were up 28.3% from the previous June, while building materials, lawn, and garden sales increased 13.9%. Home furnishings and appliances (8.1%), food and beverage stores (3.5%) and brick and mortar retail stores (1.2%) also produced more in June 2021 than June 2020.
The only retail category to bring in less in June this year is motor vehicle and parts, which fell by 0.6% compared with the same month the year before.
Lake Havasu City is not counting on sales tax revenues continuing to come in at the rapid pace it did last year. City staff projected a little more than $26 million in revenue from the 2% city sales tax when putting together its budget for FY2021-22, which began on July 1. That would be about $9 million less than businesses produced this year.
3% bed tax
The city’s bed tax had another banner month in June to continue its furious finish to FY2021. It produced $252,668 in revenue in June which is the second highest amount for a single month ever. That record of $254,036 was set in April 2021. The $244,447 produced by the bed tax in May 2021 and the $222,871 in March 2021 round out the top four months ever for the 3% hotel/motel tax in Lake Havasu City, according to previous statements from Go lake Havasu CEO Terence Concannon.
With so many monthly records set last year, it’s little surprise that the total of $2,134,026 the bed tax produced in FY21 also sets a new record for the year. It is a little more than $800,000 more than the bed tax brought in in FY2020 – a 60.8% increase – and $1 million more than in FY2019.
1% restaurant and bar tax
Meanwhile the restaurant and bar tax produced $153,330 in June 2021, which was a little bit below the record setting pace of the previous three months. The city’s food and beverage tax produced a record $179,489 in May 2021, edging out the then-record $176,265 the tax brought in in April 2021, which had just edged out the then-record $172,196 produced by the tax in March 2021.
Concannon said prior to that run the previous record for restaurant and bar tax collections in a single month had been $170,652, set in November 2020.
Over the course of FY2021 the bed tax produced $1,730,537 in city revenue – a 28.6% increase from FY2020 – which also appears to be a new yearly record. The tax produced between $1.3 and $1.37 million each year from FY2018 to FY2020.
Together the bed tax and restaurant and bar taxes produced more than $3.86 million in FY21. But as with the 2% city sales tax, the City Council is not counting on the record-setting tax revenues to continue at this pace moving forward. The city’s budget for FY2022 estimates $2.95 million in city revenue from the two transaction privilege taxes this year.
Revenue from those two taxes were previously split 75-25 between Go Lake Havasu and the Partnership for Economic Development, but the city has renegotiated both contracts over the past couple years to pay each organization a fixed rate, totaling about $2.1 million combined.
