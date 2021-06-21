Over the weekend it was reported that several fire engines were dispatched to the Havasu Regional Medical Center for a reported fire in the top of an elevator shaft.
On Monday Director of Marketing and Communication for HRMC, Corey Santoriello, confirmed that there had been no fire at the hospital. According to Santoriello a smoke detector went off causing the fire department to be called and when firefighters gave the all clear it was determined that there was an issue with the smoke detector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.