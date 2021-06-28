PLANET RANCH — The Planet Ranch fire was 30% contained Saturday night. The fire, which is believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike, had burned 1,260 acres as of Saturday night, according to the Arizona Emergency Information Network. Most of the fire is within the Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge, located along the Bill Williams River at the Mohave-La Paz county line.
Because of the fire’s location within thick strands of salt cedar, firefighters initially restricted efforts to air drops, with nearly 40,000 gallons of water dropped from helicopters to slow the progression of the blaze. Extreme temperatures, thick vegetation and a heavy load of dead and down salt cedar made entry by ground crews impossible, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
On Saturday, firefighters began indirect fire suppression efforts to protect critical habitat of cottonwood and desert willow groves along the Bill Williams River. Firefighters strategically burned pockets of vegetation along established roads to reduce potential fuels that could intensify the fire.
High temperatures and a low relative humidity coupled with the burning operation created a thick smoke column that was visible to the communities of Parker and Lake Havasu City, and on Sunday morning the smoke created hazy skies throughout Havasu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.