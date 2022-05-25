The long wait for another boat launch in Lake Havasu City ended Wednesday as the Havasu Riviera Marina officially opened its doors to the public.
Lake Havasu City resident Phil Prestage said he has been excited about the plans for another boat launch since the idea first came up a couple decades ago. With a house on the south side, he said the Riviera boat launch will likely become his regular launching spot because it will allow him to get onto the water in about five minutes when the ramp isn’t busy.
“I’ve been waiting 22 years — ever since they told me they were going to put one in. It wasn’t even Havasu Riviera then,” Prestage said. “It’s been a long time waiting – I’m so glad that it’s open. I’m 70 now, but they made it happen. It’s going to be really, really nice.”
Havasu’s newest marina is still in progress, but Wednesday’s “soft opening” will allow the public to use the facility’s six-lane boat launch, parking spaces, and bathrooms moving forward. Developers have said that more amenities are expected to open later this summer including a convenience store, docks, and fuel docks.
Prestage was among the first public boaters to use the launch on Wednesday morning. He said he has been keeping a close eye on the marina’s progress from his boat on the lake, and his first chance to use the facility didn’t disappoint.
“I think it’s fabulous – it’s huge. It’s got a nice breakwater and I like that it has a nice floating dock to get gas on both sides. It looks like it is going to hold a lot of traffic,” he said. “The boat ramp is nice – it’s not too steep. It seems to be at first, but once you get the boat in the water deep enough it levels off pretty nice. It’s also plenty wide, so it’s really easy to use.”
Havasu Riviera Marina’s first day was fairly slow, opening up in the middle of the week, but a handful of boaters did try out the new boat launch and a steady trickle of onlookers stopped by without their boats just to scope out the new launch.
Willie Gonzalez with RE/MAX by the Lake said he just stopped in to check out Havasu’s newest marina and take some video.
“It is going to be great for the town,” Gonzalez said. “It is going to relieve some of the congestion from the Island and from Windsor. I’m glad that they are leaving it open to the public... It’s a great idea. It’s been a long time coming, but it is here now so that is great.”
Havasu resident Hal Harrison also stopped by the marina to check out the facility Wednesday morning.
“Right now I’m just looking to see what the launching conditions are,” Harrison said. “I like it. I’ve been watching it go up from the river, obviously.”
Harrison said he also wanted to check out the marina because he is considering renting a slip once the docks are finished. He said he lives in the middle of town, so the Lake Havasu State Park boat launch at Windsor Beach on the north side of town has always worked fine for him. The new boat launch isn’t necessarily closer to him than any of the others but said it will give him another option.
“I’m a little disappointed that they didn’t carry state parks passes over [to the Riviera], but I understand that the developers have to make money here,” he said. “If I invested money in this place I’d want to be on my own too.”
Doug, a Havasu resident who did not give his last name, said he was a little disappointed to see the new marina’s fees – noting that the Havasu Riviera Pass is twice as expensive as the State Parks annual premium pass. But he said he does like that the Riviera Pass will allow for electronic access to the facility at all hours and every day of the year.
Doug said he is still unsure how often he will use the Havasu Riviera Marina himself, but even if he ends up launching elsewhere he said the new launch will “no doubt” have a positive impact at launches throughout the city – especially on busy weekends like the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
“This weekend should be pretty crazy,” he said. “They really needed this, honestly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.