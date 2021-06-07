The cracks, bumps, and potholes in State Route 95 from Lake Havasu City to Bullhead City will soon be only a memory if a $46 million repaving project is included in Arizona’s final state budget as expected.
Since the start of the 2020 legislative session, State Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, has been working to get Highway 95 repaved from SARA Park on the south edge of Havasu north to the SR95 junction with I-40. Roadwork would pick back up when the highway crosses back into Arizona from Needles, California going north through Mohave Valley to the Bullhead Bridge which connects Bullhead City to Laughlin, Nevada.
“It is not just going to be chip seals, it is going to be actual repaving,” Biasiucci said.
Biasiucci’s bill was ultimately held up in committee during this session, but has gained traction during the budgeting process. Biasiucci said the $46 million roadwork is reflected in Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposed budget which has already been released, as well as the Senate and House budgets that are still being finalized. He said he feels confident that it will be included in the final budget.
Biasiucci said some stretches of the highway from Havasu to Bullhead have seen little or no maintenance for 25 years, and the whole highway is in need of new pavement.
“They have done patchwork here or there, but there are sections that have not been done in 25 years,” he said. “They have done small fixes, top seals and top coats, but it has been a very long time since it has actually been repaved properly. So we want to make sure we do it, and we do it right.”
Although Biasiucci is confident that the State Route 95 project will start moving forward next year, it comes at a cost. Biasiucci said his other main infrastructure priority during this legislative session – a second bridge to span the channel in Lake Havasu City – will probably not move forward this year. Biasiucci said it came down to a matter of priorities, and he felt the highway should be taken care of first.
“I tried to get the second bridge as well, but I had to pick one or the other,” he said. “I knew that Highway 95 really needs it. When you talk about 25 years without proper repaving that takes priority at this point. So unfortunately I didn’t get the second bridge into the budget this year, but I am working with (Lake Havasu City Manager) Jess (Knudson) and (Mayor) Cal (Sheehy) to make sure we can get that done in next year’s budget.”
At this point, Biasiucci said the second bridge may be the only thing he asks for in the budget next year.
“Getting (the State Lake Improvement Fund) and Highway 95 are huge wins for our area, so I think the bridge is going to be next,” he said.
