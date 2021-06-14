The business community and general public will have a rare opportunity to take an early look at the Havasu Riviera this week where work on both the residential development and a brand new state park are ongoing.
Desert Land Group, the developer out at the Rivera, will host the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s June mixer on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Chamber President/CEO Lisa Krueger said the Chamber had originally scheduled the event for last year but it ended up getting canceled along with the rest of the Chambers’ networking events during the pandemic.
Krueger said this will be the third mixer the organization has held since it resumed the monthly event this spring.
The mixer will be one of the first opportunities for the public to check out the Riviera, which has been talked about for decades and finally started moving forward in recent years with the first properties in the residential development hitting the market in mid-March 2020 – almost exactly the same time as the pandemic started picking up steam in the United States.
Plans for an event and a ribbon cutting at the time, like the plans for the Chamber mixer at the Rivera last year, had to be canceled as shutdowns were instituted across the state and country.
Lake Havasu City completed the road out to Havasu Rivera from State Route 95 in 2019 and a stoplight has since been installed at the intersection, but the road has remained blocked off ever since and the stoplight has not been turned on. City Manager Jess Knudson said the city will remove the barriers for a few hours on Thursday to allow access – only for those attending the Chamber mixer. Knudson said the stoplight will not be turned on.
Knudson said once the mixer is over that road will be blocked off again for the foreseeable future.
“The plan there has always been to open the road when there is somewhere to go – when the ramp opens or there are other amenities open in that area,” he said. “Nothing has changed.”
As recently as last year, Desert Land Group said it hoped to have the state park ready to open by Memorial Day, but Arizona State Parks and Trails said recently that there is still not a set date for when the park will be ready.
Earlier this month State Parks spokesperson Michele Thompson told Today’s News-Herald that the parks were working with the concessionaire – a partnership between Desert Land Group and Komick Enterprises – on a timeline and other details such as whether or not annual state park passes will be accepted at the gate.
Thompson said there will be public comment and a public meeting before any details are finalized regarding the state park.
Chamber mixers are open to anyone who wishes to attend, but there is a $10 admission fee for the general public – $5 for Chamber members. Admission includes food, which will be catered by Shugrue’s, and two tickets for beverages.
Kathy Tippett with the Chamber said the event will be held on Havasu Riviera Parkway near Desert Land Groups’ trailer on the residential development. There will be a band for entertainment, as well as a tent filled with swamp coolers to keep attendees cool with the forecast calling for temperatures up to 119 degrees during the day.
Tippett said anyone planning to attend should also be aware that the ground will not be paved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.