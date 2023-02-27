BULLHEAD CITY — More snow and wind could be heading to areas in Mohave County this week, according to the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas bureau.
The bureau on Sunday issued a risk assessment calling for a “minor storm” today and a “bigger storm” possible on Wednesday.
The NWS is predicting snow at higher elevations — “mainly in the Arizona Strip and on I-40 east of Kingman” with the greatest likelihood of additional accumulation coming Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by high winds on Thursday.
The weather could cause “snow-covered roads, travel delays and possibly increased crashes Wednesday,” the NWS said. The snow followed by wind could make for “difficult driving and boating conditions in the Colorado River Valley Thursday.”
The advisory said that snow is most likely in Clark, Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda counties in Nevada and Mohave County in Arizona with high winds more likely in San Bernardino and Inyo counties in California.
Mountain passes in San Bernardino County, already hammered by recent snowstorms from the Victorville and Hesperia areas all the way to north of San Diego in the I-15 corridor, are likely to receive more snow this week.
Snow and freezing rain could occur as far north as Barstow — where I-15 and I-40 intersect — causing some traffic delays through Wednesday.
Snowfall accumulation is expected to be light, the National Weather Service said.
The National Weather Service bureau in San Diego reported more than three feet of snow at Lake Arrowhead, Mount Baldy, Green Valley Lake, Bear Mountain Snow Summit and Snow Valley over the last five days.
Heavy rainfall was reported throughout Southern California as well, topped by five inches in Cucamonga Canyon. Five-day rainfall totals also included more than three inches in La Jolla, Costa Mesa and Carlsbad and more than two inches in Escondido, Temecula and San Bernardino.
In Arizona, snowfall across the northern part of the state continued to challenge drivers, especially along Interstate 40 from Kingman to the New Mexico border. About five inches of snow was reported on the ground at Seligman, south of I-40 in Yavapai County just east of Mohave County with 2 1/2 inches at Ash Fork, 9 1/2 inches at Flagstaff Airport and 13 inches at Kachina Village south of Flagstaff.
U.S. 180 north of Snow Bowl was closed because of blowing and drifting snow Sunday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
All other highways were open but ADOT advised that snow and ice were possible along I-40 from Kingman to the New Mexico border as well as on U.S. 93 from Kingman to Las Vegas, U.S.89 from Flagstaff to Tuba City and on I-17 from north of Phoenix to the I-40 junction near Flagstaff.
