Lake Havasu City got hit with a some heavy precipitation on Thursday. The National Weather Service Las Vegas Office said nearly an inch of rain had been recorded at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport as of 5:30 p.m., but the rain was expected to slow and stop overnight. Still, a flash flood warning was in effect through 8 p.m. on Thursday with a flash flood watch running through 5 a.m. today.
More from site
Arizona’s law enforcement regulatory board will soon consider whether or not to re…
Many Lake Havasu City parents are making plans for their kids next week for spring…
Chip seal, highway safety and the Parks and Recreation board will all be up for ac…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.