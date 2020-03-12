Spring break weather
Buy Now

Bundled up for the unseasonable spring weather, Kyra Lohar, John Teague, Dakota Glodek, and Teri Glodek, all from Minnesota, stroll through the Bridgewater Channel scoping out spring break activities.

 Jenna Diller/Today’s News-Herald

Lake Havasu City got hit with a some heavy precipitation on Thursday. The National Weather Service Las Vegas Office said nearly an inch of rain had been recorded at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport as of 5:30 p.m., but the rain was expected to slow and stop overnight. Still, a flash flood warning was in effect through 8 p.m. on Thursday with a flash flood watch running through 5 a.m. today.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.