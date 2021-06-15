A 23-year-old man from San Fernando, California, died Tuesday morning in a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 40, according to the San Bernardino county coroner’s office. The Needles office of the California highway patrol is investigating the incident. According to the press release, A single vehicle rollover was reported at the Essex Road interchange near Needles just after 5 a.m.
Emergency responders found Jace Gomula in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.