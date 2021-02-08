Listed activities include karaoke, live music, poetry readings, stand-up comedy, card games and more, but just what is the Social Contact Club?
The Social Contact Club in Kingman is not only a private club; it’s actually an unincorporated religious association, explained founder Gianluca Zanna.
The club’s religion? “Freedom,” Zanna said.
“It’s a religious belief protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” Zanna said. “We have freedom as individuals, we have inalienable rights, and we have the freedom to express those beliefs and respect each other.”
Zanna said each gathering of the Social Contact Club is a religious celebration of freedom while exercising the basic rights of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Exercising those rights, Zanna said, does not come with a requirement for social distancing or mask wearing.
As a religious association, Zanna said the Social Contact Club is protected from government-implemented restrictions or shutdowns “that may happen in the near future.”
“We believe people still have the right to interact freely without fear,” Zanna said.
And while members are free to bring their own drinks and snacks, in moderation, he said the club does not sell any food or alcohol. Therefore, Zanna said, there is no reason for any government entity, such as the Mohave County Department of Public Health, to pay them a visit.
“In this way we want to be sure we don’t need to be subjugated to any restrictions,” Zanna said.
With a belief in freedom, Zanna said it is the individual’s right to choose to wear or not wear a mask, but that people should not be judged for their decision. However, he added that the club is the “opposite of social distancing” and that it may not be a desired affiliation for those who feel masks are necessary.
“We want to celebrate our life and religion,” Zanna said.
Activities vary from day to day and weekend to weekend, but include music parties, live music, tug of war, open mic nights, DJs, punching bag competitions and line dancing. Also scheduled are a blind date night, a Valentine Love Night, dancing, dating and more. Zanna is also an ordained minister, and will perform weddings at the “temple.”
The Social Contact Club is not a public venue, with members only allowed. Regular membership costs $30 a year, with VIP membership costing $100. VIP benefits include access to a VIP room, big screen and music library, access to meditation lights, front-of-the-line access and use of the VIP room for private meetings and gatherings between VIP members.
Doors at the club open at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It has a daily entrance donation of $20 per person or $30 per couple -- but the fee is waived if the password “freedom” is used at the door, Zanna said.
“The idea is simple,” Zanna said. “I want to remind the government agents in general – state, county or federal– that we are protected not only by the First Amendment, but also by being a private, religious club.”
