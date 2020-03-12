No, Lake Havasu isn’t on lockdown.
An unspecified number of citizens in Lake Havasu City ran across a jarring social media post of unknown origins on Thursday. The post, under the label of “breaking news,” claimed to be at the direction of San Bernardino County and Mohave County EMS and local health agencies, and state that the city and all of Lake Havasu would be closed from April 1 until Oct. 31, and that Desert Storm was being cancelled.
“We urge you to stay far away from Lake Havasu City,” the message states.
The only thing is that none of it is true.
Lake Havasu City remains open for business, the lake will continue to allow boat traffic, Desert Storm is proceeding as planned – the sky is not falling.
“Nothing (in the message) is even close to accurate,” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
The message cited “COVID-19 concerns,” as the reason for the closure. Although there have been nine positive tests for coronavirus in Arizona so far, there have been no positive tests or confirmed cases of COVID-19 anywhere in Mohave County.
Sgt. Tom Gray said the Lake Havasu City Police Department is aware of the false social media posts, but has not been able to trace the source of the information.
“We encourage everyone to use common sense and be skeptical of random, anonymous sources of information,” Gray said.
It isn’t the first time Lake Havasu City has dealt with official-looking misinformation. Knudson noted that during a holiday weekend not long ago, somebody placed signs in Rotary Park that falsely warned not to enter the lake because it was toxic.
“I don’t know why knuckleheads do this,” Knudson said. “From time to time we get people that play with these things. I don’t know if they think it’s a joke or what, but it has huge impacts on the city and businesses.”
It isn’t clear how many people saw the false posts, but Knudson said the city received several calls from citizens who had. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office in Needles, California said they had not received any calls about the notification as of Thursday afternoon. Go Lake Havasu Director of Travel-Tourism Industry Jackie Leatherman said the bureau was unaware of the notification until early Thursday afternoon, but had heard of rumors about Desert Storm on social media and received a couple of calls Thursday morning asking if it was still on.
“Desert Storm and all of our other events are continuing as planned. The only one that has been postponed is the triathlon, and that is because it is mainly a collegiate triathlon and the colleges are preventing the athletes from traveling,” Leatherman said. “We are expecting attendance to be slightly down across the board for the events, but other than that our events are going on as planned. We are advising attendees to go directly to the event website if they want to stay on top of any changes that might come. But so far, I think we will be just fine.”
Leatherman said Go Lake Havasu is directing people to each events website for the most up to date information, and has been working to calm people’s travel-related fears.
“We are working extremely hard here at the tourism bureau, both by answering phone calls and any questions that may pop up on social, to let people know we are Lake Havasu City and we are just fine,” Leatherman said. “Obviously we are being cautious and we are being watchful, but at the same time we are moving ahead as planned. We are just working on our end to basically calm people’s fears that they seem to have with travel right now.”
