One of Lake Havasu City’s most prolific internet trolls is now wanted on multiple felony counts under a warrant filed by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office earlier this month.
Robert L. Kupfer, 61, is being sought as a possible suspect in a case of domestic violence that allegedly occurred Aug. 31. The charges include felony counts of threats, theft of a motor vehicle, stalking per domestic violence; and one misdemeanor count of assault per domestic violence.
Kupfer, who uses the nom de guerre, “Robert Peterson,” was until this month an administrator of the Havasu Orchids & Onions Facebook community, a community once had a following of more than 20,000 Facebook users in Havasu and throughout the U.S. Kupfer is known most recently for waging a possible disinformation campaign against Lake Havasu City Council members Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke and Michelle Lin prior to this year’s primary elections. He has also targeted local businesses with negative reviews, and has allegedly made defamatory statements about such businesses online.
He hasn’t been alone in his online activities, however. He has been joined by a host of online users including Robert Lee, Vote 2022, and multiple other accounts. Those accounts, however, all appeared to share the same set of online footprints this year -- Kupfer’s own.
According to a source with knowledge of the case, Kupfer may have physically assaulted both his former girlfriend and an 84-year-old victim who was also at the scene, at their shared Lake Havasu City residence in late August. Kupfer then allegedly left the location in a vehicle owned by the victim. That vehicle is now being sought by investigators in the case. Days after leaving the victim’s residence, an unidentified male subject was allegedly found at the victim’s home, where he was confronted by the family of the victim. The man allegedly told police that he was there to take photos of the victim and her property, at Kupfer’s behest.
Since the incident reportedly occurred, Kupfer has maintained an active social media presence.
Kupfer was removed as administrator of his former Facebook group earlier this month. The group, whose membership currently includes about 1,600 members, now has rules clearly posted to prohibit bullying and politically-oriented posts under its new administration. Facebook lists the current moderators of the group as Cyndi Lou and Bonny Toy.
(2) comments
Someone who’s whole identity is wrapped up in being a far-right troll allegedly committed an act of violence? Imagine that!
Just some more far-right hate in beautiful Lake Havasu!
There are a few people in town that will be glad to see him arrested and charged.
