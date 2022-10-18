One of Lake Havasu City’s most prolific internet trolls is now wanted on multiple felony counts under a warrant filed by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office earlier this month.

Robert L. Kupfer, 61, is being sought as a possible suspect in a case of domestic violence that allegedly occurred Aug. 31. The charges include felony counts of threats, theft of a motor vehicle, stalking per domestic violence; and one misdemeanor count of assault per domestic violence.

Mohave Crone

Someone who’s whole identity is wrapped up in being a far-right troll allegedly committed an act of violence? Imagine that!

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Just some more far-right hate in beautiful Lake Havasu!

There are a few people in town that will be glad to see him arrested and charged.

