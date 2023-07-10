The Lake Havasu City Council will finalize its property tax levy for Fiscal Year 2023-24, and will go over the first quarterly reports submitted by the local non-profit agencies that received city grants for social service-focused projects and purchases, during the council’s first meeting in July.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to the public, and can also be watched live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Social service grant quarterly reports
During the “Correspondence, communications, petitions, announcements and city manager’s report” portion of the meeting, the council will have a chance to review and discuss progress on social service-focused grants that the city awarded to local non-profits this spring.
The council awarded a total of $1 million in grants to 11 local non-profit organizations for a variety of social service projects, programs and purchases throughout Havasu. One of the requirements for receiving that grant money is to submit quarterly reports to the city to account for how the money is spent.
According to meeting documents, 10 of the 11 grant recipients submitted their quarterly report by May 31, 2023. The meeting documents do not show any reports received from Covenant Church Lake Havasu.
Adopt property tax levy
The council will consider adopting the property tax levy for Fiscal Year 2023-24 – which began on July 1. The city has been planning to keep the property tax rate flat at $0.6718 per $100 of assessed value – which will result in an increased property tax levy of $6,355,025 for the year. That is a $359,283 increase over the FY22-23 levy – with $275,057 of the increased levy attributed to an increase in existing property values and $84,226 coming from new construction.
The council will hold a separate public hearing to adopt the property tax levy for the London Bridge Plaza District – also known as Improvement District No. 2. The proposal is to keep the property tax, assessed only to property owners within the boundaries of the district, flat at $0.7370 per $100 of assessed value. That rate results in a levy of $16,865 which is used to pay for maintenance and upkeep of the London Bridge Plaza.
The council has already expressed support for both of these proposals multiple times during its budgeting process this spring and summer, most recently voting 6-0 in support of the proposed levies during the Truth in Taxation Hearing held on June 27.
Appoint members to Airport Advisory Board
The council will consider appointing new members to the Airport Advisory Board to fill six of the board’s seven open positions.
The application review panel interviewed a total of six applicants on July 5. The panel recommends that Tony Castleforte and Brian Schultz be reappointed to the board as regular pilot members, along with Curt Carlson and Dennis Simonian. The panel also recommends that Suzanne Strader be appointed as a regular non-pilot member, and that Katrin Phillips be reappointed as an alternate non-pilot member.
All six of the appointees’ terms would end June 30, 2026.
If all of the positions are filled as recommended, the board would still have an open seat for an alternate pilot member. Applications are available at city hall, and on Havasu’s website at lhcaz.gov.
EMS equipment for fire department
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider purchasing a Lucas 3.1 Chest Compression System from Stryker Medical for $21,033.25. According to the staff report, the equipment will be used by the fire department for EMS, and is expected to significantly improve employees’ safety and increase the possibility that sudden onset cardiac arrest patients will survive in Havasu.
The council will also consider purchasing two Lifepak 15 units from Stryker Medical for a total of $70,111.19. The units provide basic patient vital signs, and allow paramedics to monitor cardiac rhythms for diagnosis and treatment. The purchase will replace two older Lifepak 15 units identified as “beyond their service life per industry standards” in the staff report.
The total cost of the equipment from Stryker Medical would be $91,144.44.
Assessment of sewer expansion in northern Havasu
The council will consider a professional services agreement with NCS Engineers to prepare a “North Regional Wastewater Sub-Area Facilities and Modeling Assessment” for $88,420. The assessment is in response to the planned 44.42 acre Villages at Victoria Farms manufactured home development planned between Chenoweth and Victoria Farms roads.
The council approved the planned development for the project during its June 13 meeting, and the development will be inside Havasu’s sewer service area. It is in Epcor’s water service area.
The Public Works Department had a master plan technical memorandum for the area prepared, which recommends extending the sewer main and installing a new lift station to connect to the existing pump station that feeds the North Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
If approved, NCS Engineers will develop alignment and siting options for the new force mains, gravity mains, and lift station. The agreement also includes assessing options to serve existing properties that currently use septic systems.
Chip Drive Lift Station Improvements
The council will be asked to ratify a change order to its construction contract with Schofield Civil Construction for the Chip Drive Lift Station Improvements Project for an additional $83,767.
The contract originally paid Schofield $1,015,500 to replace and upgrade the motor control centers, electrical service, pumps, emergency generator, transfer switch, SCADA panels and associated valves and piping for the lift station on Chip Drive. During the construction process it was discovered that a larger generator would be needed for the project, and that the existing wet well needed to be completely recoated – rather than just touched up.
If the council ratifies the change, the total cost of the project would increase to $1,099,267.
Northside Grill liquor license
The council will make a recommendation to approve or deny an application from Scott Lee Torres for a Series #12 restaurant liquor license for Northside Grill, located at The Shops at Lake Havasu. The council’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control, which will make the final decision to approve or deny the license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.