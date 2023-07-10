The Lake Havasu City Council will finalize its property tax levy for Fiscal Year 2023-24, and will go over the first quarterly reports submitted by the local non-profit agencies that received city grants for social service-focused projects and purchases, during the council’s first meeting in July.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to the public, and can also be watched live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.

0
1
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.