US-NEWS-ENV-MOJAVE-SOLAR-SPRAWL-5-LA

Construction site of the Gemini solar project in southern Nevada. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Brian van der Brug

LAS VEGAS — High above the Las Vegas Strip, solar panels blanketed the roof of Mandalay Bay Convention Center — 26,000 of them, rippling across an area larger than 20 football fields.

From this vantage point, the sun-dappled Mandalay Bay and Delano hotels dominated the horizon, emerging like comically large golden scepters from the glittering black panels. Snow-tipped mountains rose to the west.

3
1
0
0
4

Tags

(1) comment

Pamela Meyers

Long article, lots of issues. It was interesting to see talk of drought and climate change, on the same page where the 20 year Southwest Drought was declared mostly solved by one season of precipitation.

Mankind's need for energy should be solved by an "all the above" strategy. Adding more solar to the mix could be beneficial, but NOT if it is mandated or government controlled.

Note that fossil fuel projects are immediately shut down because of any threat to local flora or fauna, but solar (and windmills) are permitted because of political pressure.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.