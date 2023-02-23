The Lake Havasu Museum of History is opening an exhibit tonight that museum executive director Jillian Usher calls “somber but powerful.”
“Through the Eyes of Youth: Life and Death in the Bedzin Ghetto” tells the story of eight youths who grew up in the Polish ghetto and tracks their experiences before, during and after the Holocaust.
“(The exhibit shows the) very powerful stories about their times of finding peace and resilience during such a difficult conflict they were trying to survive in as young teens and adults,” Usher said.
The exhibit was loaned to the Lake Havasu City museum by the Martin-Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University, an organization dedicated to Holocaust education. The institute’s founder, Doris Martin, is one of the eight youths whose experience is featured in the exhibit and Martin’s memoir “Kiss Every Step” will be available for purchase.
“Through the Eyes of Youth” will be at the museum until April, Usher says, middle school students from area schools such as Thunderbolt will make field trips to the museum to view the exhibit.
The Director of the Martin-Springer Institute, Bjorn Krondorfer, was scheduled to be at tonight’s opening but had to cancel due to the weather in Flagstaff. Usher says Krondorfer’s trip and the talk he planned to give at Mohave Community College is being rescheduled for March.
“Through the Eyes of Youth: Life and Death in the Bedzin Ghetto” opens tonight at 6 p.m. at the Lake Havasu Museum of History at 320 London Bridge Rd. The opening is free for educators and museum members and by donation for members of the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.