The coronavirus vaccines, subsidized by the federal government, are supposed to be free for patients. However, some Lake Havasu City residents say they’re being asked to pay an administrative fee when they get their shots.
One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, shared a flyer advertising for “cash pay patients” for an upcoming coronavirus vaccine clinic at Lake Havasu Primary Care. The flyer states that patients will pay $30 for their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and $50 for the second dose. According to a staff member at the medical office, the payment covers the administrative cost of giving the shot.
However, administrative fees should be billed to insurance companies, not individual patients, according to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Burley says there should be no out-of-pocket cost for anyone receiving the vaccine. “A provider can bill the insurance for the administrative fee but cannot charge the patients for this fee,” she said.
The CDC says vaccine providers can seek reimbursement for administrative fees from the vaccine recipient’s private insurance company, Medicare of Medicaid, or through the HRSA Covid-19 Uninsured Program for uninsured recipients.
People who receive a charge for a covid shot should start by filing an insurance claim for the cost, as well as contact the clinic where the vaccine was received, she said.
