They were hungry for lunch. But even more importantly, they were hungry for a restaurant experience.
About 30 customers partially filled the bar and half the dining area of Barley Brothers Restaurant & Brewery in Lake Havasu City just after the noon hour on Wednesday. Groups of diners – ranging from groups of two to five people – sat at tables or at the bar to enjoy hot food and easy conversation.
It was hard to tell there’s a pandemic going on. The only tell-tale sign of the times was the colorful face masks worn by the restaurant’s hosts, waiters and bartenders. Otherwise, it was business as usual.
Monday marked the first day that owners of Arizona restaurants and coffee shops could resume dine-in services at their establishments. On March 20, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an order that closed down bars and restaurant dine-in service in the state’s counties that had a confirmed coronavirus case.
Tim Shugrue of Shugrue’s Restaurant Group said he was pleased with Monday’s patronage levels. The company owns several Havasu restaurants and all were open for lunch by 11 a.m. on Monday except Shugrue’s.
“It was better than I thought. There were no issues at all,” he said late Monday afternoon, noting that the restaurant group was aiming for 60% capacity at all its properties.
The flagship restaurant didn’t open until 3 p.m. on Monday because the staff was doing a lunch time practice run on new menu items.
While some Havasu restaurants remained closed to dine-in customers on Monday at lunchtime, a group of about 20 restaurants owners banded together last week in an effort called “Open Together” in anticipation of Monday’s reopening of dining areas in eateries. The program was a collaboration between Go Lake Havasu, the Partnership for Economic Development and Lake Havasu Hospitality Association.
The Open Together guidelines include pre-shift screening of employees for coronavirus symptoms, reconfigured floor plans to reduce occupancy, comprehensive sanitation protocols for handling food, disinfecting surfaces after each use and frequent hand washing.
The campaign also asks customers to wash their hands, limit groups to 10 or less, stay at least six feet apart, use takeout or delivery instead of dine-in if they are sick, and make reservations in advance so the restaurant staff can have a space prepared.
In another sign of loosening pandemic restrictions, Gov. Ducey’s stay-at-home order expires Friday and is expected to be lifted.
