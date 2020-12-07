When the pandemic began early this year, going home wasn’t an option for multiple ASU Havasu international students, leaving them hunkered down in Lake Havasu City and waiting for the crisis to end.
And the world is still waiting with them.
At the start of the summer, there were nine international students left on campus, hailing from places like Egypt, China and Kyrgyzstan.
Many chose to enroll in online summer classes as they waited out travel restrictions in their dorms.
Locals helped provide meals for the duration of the break once the on-campus food service ended, in addition to catered home-cooked meals from Mount Olive Church, ASU staff and faculty.
Many people donated thousands of dollars in restaurant gift cards to lend a hand, as well.
Campus Director Carla Harcleroad said some of those students have returned to their home countries when it was finally possible, and some chose to stay for the fall semester. Still others went home for a while and returned to Havasu to continue their studies.
“We have 30 international students enrolled in Fall 2020 courses, and that’s approximately 26% of our total student enrollment,” Harcleroad said.
Some are taking advantage of ASU Sync — an option that allows students to attend classes virtually via Zoom from their own homes, wherever they might be. Others are taking courses in-person.
“Overall, we’ve worked to be as flexible as possible in providing options for international students,” Harcleroad said, including helping them access covid testing if required by their home countries prior to travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.