In a county and city that overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump at the polls this week, many locals were upset with the news that candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is now in position to win the presidency.
But there were also several residents that breathed a sigh of relief that election updates are nearing an end.
Sam Scarmardo, Mohave County Republican Party chairman, told the News-Herald he was “very upset” and “fed up” on Saturday afternoon, adding that the battle for the presidency isn’t over yet and the call was made far too early.
“The Democrats — or as I like to call them, communists — always do this and get away with it,” he said. “This election was stolen from us… If all legal votes had been counted, we would have won this election last week.”
Several pro-Trump residents echoed his concern about a “stolen” election, noting their “disgust” and worries about tabulation machine “glitches” that some representatives, including Rep. Paul Gosar, are calling for an investigation of.
One southside resident, Dale Munns, said he has emailed several state representatives about the Dominion election machines that some say have “glitches” that switch ballot votes in favor of Biden.
“I don’t trust these machines,” Munns said in an email. “I want hand counts. [It’s the] only legitimate way to bring closure at this point… There is something there.”
Another resident, Julie Fritts Watson, responded to a News-Herald Facebook post requesting local reactions to the latest election updates and voting experiences.
“Common sense tells me Democrats cheated,” Watson said. “There is no way in hell Biden won by more votes than Hillary or Obama with no enthusiasm and no campaigning. The man is not fit for office. It is obvious… He has been a politician for 47 years and done nothing but become a billionaire.”
Jan Azevedo commented, “Not happy about Biden winning but praying he stays healthy and is a fair and smart president. At least Mohave County got it right!”
Mary McCord Robinson, Mohave County Democratic chairwoman, spent her Saturday “locked inside” auditing ballots all day and was still doing so when Today’s News-Herald called.
Without a chance to follow today’s latest news, she was unable to comment on whether the race was called too soon. But she did say that she and her fellow Democrats are “exhausted and ecstatic” after a week of election updates.
Havasu resident Elisa Toy said they’re “feeling a lot less stressed now that this election week is over,” adding that their voting experience went smoothly after sending out their mail-in ballot in October and verifying that it was accepted.
Tim Hamilton is also on the permanent early voting list, which “worked great as usual,” he said, noting that “we might need our state legislature to allow poll workers to start counting mail-in ballots earlier so that we can have a result much quicker.”
Margaret McGrath-Carlson said she got a call from poll workers to verify her ballot because her signature looked different, and she felt good about the whole experience.
Others that voted in person reported things going smoothly, with no lines, efficient procedures and no other issues.
Marcie Heacox voted for the Libertarian presidential candidate, just as she did in 2016, “so the election was a non-event” for her, she said in an email.
“I already knew someone I didn’t vote for would win,” Heacox said. “The federal government will continue expanding whether Democrats or Republicans are in power.”
Biden hasn't won yet.
