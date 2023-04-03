The coronavirus pandemic is long over, but its effects left a mark on spring breakers looking to party in Lake Havasu City,.
According to London Bridge Resort Director of Marketing Matt Brewster, the transition from pandemic isolation to adventure-seeking may have been a difficult one for many students.
“The pandemic taught a lot of students to stay inside,” Brewster said. “We’ve spoken about how we can get university students who sit on their couches, playing video games, to leave the house -- Some of these kids don’t know how to party.”
Brewster says the resort has seen a greater number of families to fill the gap this spring break, as Havasu’s spring break hospitality and tourism industries find new competition from an unlikely source.
“Our competition got a lot more severe,” Brewster said. “With the weather this year in California and up north, a lot of students have decided to go to the slopes instead of the beaches. We usually compete with Mexico and Texas, but this year we’re competing with ski resorts as well.”
For decades, spring break has brought thousands of students to Havasu’s shores, drawing spring breakers with the region’s diverse landscape, clear weather, warm waters and myriad possibilities for adventure. March had long been a profitable month for local bars and hotels until the pandemic began in 2020.
Terence Concannon, president of Go Lake Havasu, the marketing agency for Lake Havasu City, said March 2023 was still a strong month for hotels, restaurants and bars. Concannon says this year’s spring break has been much what local businesses have expected, although city tax revenues - a common measure of the season’s success - will not be published until May.
“Post-pandemic spring breakers seem more reserved than those of four years ago,” said Terence Concannon, president of Go Lake Havasu, the marketing agency for Lake Havasu City tourism. “The cabin fever mentality of the pandemic has clearly eased since 2021.”
In Downtown Lake Havasu City,, local bars have seen a welcome surge in business from spring breakers. At Legendz Sports Bar & Grill, business now represents a return to pre-pandemic expectations.
“We’ve been pretty busy,” Legends General Manager Mikayla Sciberras said on Friday. “I love the business (spring breakers) bring … it’s starting to feel normal again. It feels like it’s been a few years.”
That’s in line with other anecdotes Concannon has been hearing.
“The footprint of our spring breakers feels smaller than usual, but our stakeholders have indicated its been a strong month,” Concannon said. “At least one downtown bar is claiming March 2023 as their biggest revenue-month ever. Hotels have been steady, but I’m not sure there’s been a significant increase in revenue over last year.”
According to Brewster, this year’s spring break in Havasu may be a reverse of what was seen almost 30 years ago, when MTV arrived on Havasu’s shores.
“After MTV came here, there was a spike in outrageousness among spring breakers,” Brewster said. “Back then the city did a good job of leveling things off without cutting things off entirely. Now, we’re in the first spring break out of the pandemic.”
