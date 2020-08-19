Parents were reacting Wednesday to the Lake Havasu School District governing board’s decision to resume live classes within the next month.
The school board voted Tuesday for elementary schools to begin a limited schedule on Sept. 8 with a full return to school on Oct. 12, while Thunderbolt Middle School and Lake Havasu High School will begin their limited schedule on Oct. 12 with a full return on Jan. 4.
“These poor kids have been through enough and instead of falling farther behind, they need to get back in the classroom,” said parent April Eckland, who has two high school students.
Parents say some students are struggling with distance learning. Eckland said that her high school student is struggling with the online pressures.
“You’ve got straight-A students in honors classes … crying every night, staying up until midnight or later trying to get their work done,” she said.
For parents like Sienna Snedeker, who has three children at Nautilus Elementary School, the district’s reopening plan falls short. Snedeker participated in a rally Tuesday night outside of the Performing Arts Center where the school board meeting was held.
“Parents shouldn’t have to fight to have their voices heard,” she said.
Snedeker said she decided to take her children out of the school district, opting instead for online and homeschool alternatives.
“What the school board has done is not going to work for many parents and many parents are mass exiting the school district so their voice is heard because it’s not being heard,” she said.
With students unable to connect with their teachers face to face for several more weeks, parent Amanda Fernandes is worried for students’ mental health.
“I believe the mental health declining in these children is a much bigger, scarier risk than the chance of them becoming ill from covid,” said Fernandes, who said her children are sinking further into video games and becoming more reclusive despite efforts of encouragement to communicate.
