MIAMI — A security guard at a Tampa Walmart saw a woman roaming the store’s aisles and opening items she had not paid for.
This, alone, would draw suspicion.
But what was inside the packages was most alarming, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the items included flammable materials, projectiles and matches — all the materials needed to build a firebomb.
“This woman had all the supplies she needed to cause mass destruction at her disposal. Had it not been for an alert off-duty law enforcement officer and a watchful security staff at Walmart, she may have followed through with her plans to cause an explosion inside the store,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a media release.
They identified the woman as 37-year-old Emily Rae Stallard. She is facing charges of attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing and contributing to the delinquency of a minor because a child was with her in the store.
Deputies said Stallard was caught by the store’s security guard attempting to build an explosive device inside the Walmart just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 11.
The store’s guard called the sheriff’s department and also tipped off an off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer who happened to be inside the store at the time. Both held Stallard until deputies arrived.
“I can’t stress enough: if you see something, say something,” Chronister said. “You don’t have to tackle a bad guy to be a hero. One phone call to law enforcement when you spot something or someone suspicious can ultimately save lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.