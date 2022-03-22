The son of a cable television personality is seeking more than $200,000 in restitution from the Lake Havasu City man who was convicted of shooting him last year, even as an appeal in the case remains ongoing.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Kellen Marlow filed a notice in Mohave Superior Court on Wednesday, informing the parties involved that victim Garrett Dotson intended to seek $212,506 in restitution from Havasu resident Garrett Wilder, 23. Wilder was convicted on charges of drive-by shooting in the case, and has remained in custody at an Arizona private prison in Eloy since January. A restitution hearing in the case is scheduled to take place April 11, in the courtroom of Superior Judge Billy Sipe.
Dotson, a California resident, is the son of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars” personality Dan Dotson. According to statements by Marlow this week, Dotson was notified of next month’s scheduled hearing, but Dotson gave no indication of whether he would appear as of Tuesday.
But even as Dotson seeks restitution in the case, Wilder is seeking a possible new trial in Arizona’s court of appeals.
The case for restitution
The shooting occurred Sept. 13, 2020, in front of a home rented by Dotson during the Labor Day weekend. Dotson and an acquaintance were standing in front of the residence, on the 2100 block of Injo Drive, when attorneys for the state and defense agree that Wilder stopped his vehicle at the location.
Attorneys disagreed, however, as to what prompted the confrontation. According to statements by Dotson at Wilder’s trial in late October, Wilder verbally antagonized Dotson and his acquaintance until the two men approached Wilder’s vehicle to confront him. Wilder shot Dotson as he approached, and left the scene.
Emergency first responders transported Dotson to Havasu Regional Medical Center, before he was ultimately flown in critical condition to a Las Vegas hospital. In Havasu, police sought information in the case until Sept. 14, when a witness indicated Wilder’s involvement.
“A victim can get restitution, even if there’s an appeal pending,” Marlow said this week. “The amount that’s being asked for is what the victim incurred as result of the shooting, and it’s what the victim is requesting.”
The conviction
At Wilder’s trial, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann presented an alternate narrative. Amann contended that the shooting was committed in self-defense. According to Wilder’s statements to police, Dotson and his acquaintance appeared to be in the middle of a confrontation when Wilder passed Dotson’s home on Sept. 13, 2002.
Amann said that Wilder asked if the two men needed assistance. Dotson and his acquaintance approached Wilder’s vehicle in an aggressive manner, Amann said, and issued threats before attempting to pull Wilder out of his driver’s seat. In October, Amann said Dotson’s statements were contradicted by the presence of a Gucci shoeprint, possibly belonging to Dotson himself, on the door of Wilder’s vehicle.
According to court records, Wilder’s jury appeared to believe his argument of self-defense in the case was a probable one. According to statements by Amann in November, post-trial testimony from members of the jury showed that as many as 10 jurors were prepared to acquit Wilder of the counts of drive-by shooting and aggravated assault of which he was accused.
According to Amann, jurors were convinced by the jury’s forewoman that Wilder had behaved irresponsibly with his weapon, and that a conviction on the charge of drive-by shooting was warranted. According to court documents, the jury’s forewoman told fellow jurors that the charge of drive-by shooting was the least severe offense, and would result in the least severe sentence for Wilder in the case.
The charge of drive-by shooting was, in fact, the most severe crime of which he was accused. Wilder was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison as result of his conviction. And according to Amann, jurors in the case later said they would never have convicted Wilder at all if they had known.
Appeal
As of Tuesday, Wilder remained in custody at Red Rock Correctional Center, a medium security prison located in Eloy. The first written arguments for his appeal are expected to be filed with the state’s appellate court by May 6.
Wilder’s scheduled date of release, barring a successful appeal, will be on July 2, 2029.
