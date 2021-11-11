The Arizona desert rolled beyond Neil Tinsley’s windows, his vehicle’s cabin shuddering with the power of an engine designed to haul several tons of American steel. What Tinsley would bring back with him on Thursday would weigh immeasurably more.
Las Vegas – more than 150 miles away from Lake Havasu City – is a long way to travel in a tow truck. But Tinsley wouldn’t have it any other way.
Tinsley’s father, Neil S. Tinsley, died at the age of 65 on Sunday while receiving treatment for cancer in Tennessee. According to Tinsley, his father always had affection for Havasu. He hoped one day to return if his health permitted. Tinsley arranged this week to grant his father’s last wish.
“I’m going to pick him up in Vegas, and bring him back in my tow truck,” Tinsley said this week. “What better way to bring him home than with one final ride.”
Neil S. Tinsley was a former U.S. Marine, who served during the Vietnam War in 1975. He was an old hand in Havasu’s towing industry as the founder of Lakeside Towing.
Now 34 years old, Tinsley remembers getting an early start in the business, thanks to his father.
“We’ve always done repossessions, and I did a few when I was a kid,” Tinsley said. “It’s like I’ve been doing it forever. And I was driving a tow truck way before I probably should have been, but Havasu was way smaller back then.”
Tinsley says his father enjoyed the opportunity to help others more than anything – And although motorists in need of a towing service might not always have gotten to where they were going, customers usually got back to where they started.
A little help getting back
Sometimes, things have a way of coming full circle.
Tinsley’s father closed his towing business in Havasu more than 20 years ago, before moving from Arizona to be near his stepchildren in Missouri. He later moved to Virginia, where he was receiving care after a cancer diagnosis. His son, himself a Havasu native, moved from Havasu to Las Vegas afterward. He only recently returned to Lake Havasu City to reopen his father’s old business.
“When you’re young, you take it for granted,” Tinsley said. “I wanted to leave, but I couldn’t stay away. I moved back here … Havasu is my hometown. I love it here. With the UTV trails in the surrounding desert, the mountains, the lakeside … there’s no better place to live. The people are happy here, and there’s freedom here. This is where my pop wanted to be.”
Tinsley says he’s received hundreds of phone calls from friends and acquaintances of his father this week, to offer comfort or support after his father’s passing.
“He loved helping people,” Tinsley said. “He was the kind of guy who would give a person the shirt off his back. He helped people in their time of need, and it was a really good feeling. He always said that if someone is stuck and in a rut, you help them. Towing is about helping people, and people usually pass a part of that helping spirit on to others.”
We’ll drag the chains from here
Leann Sanchez met Neil S. Tinsley when he became her father’s business partner. Much like Neil’s son, Sanchez has taken over the family business.
Sanchez is the owner of Quality Auto Body & Towing, in Havasu. And although she doesn’t want one for herself, Sanchez says a “last ride” is a common sight for dedicated tow truck drivers.
“If a person was really into tow truck driving, it’s a sendoff for them,” Sanchez said. “It’s like a 21-gun salute. It’s pretty common – sometimes you might see tow-truck processions, dozens of trucks long.”
Drivers may not always be close to one another, but the industry is sometimes known for its community, with its own culture. There are variations of the phrase, but among tow truck drivers there is a common saying after the death of one of their own: “We’ll drag the chains from here.”
“A lot of us are born into it,” Sanchez said. “We were raised in a family of tow truck drivers, or we knew someone who drove one. You help people out, and sometimes it feels good. And there’s some excitement, when you get to the scene of an accident where no one was hurt. There’s pride in doing things other people don’t know how to do.”
As Tinsley’s son traveled to Las Vegas to retrieve his father’s remains, Sanchez remembered Neil S. Tinsley in her own way.
“He was a great guy,” Sanchez said. “He’s the biggest redneck hillbilly that I love.”
Final delivery
Tinsley says his father will be brought to Havasu Memorial Gardens, where he’ll be buried near the graves of Tinsley’s two twin sisters, who died in 1989.
His remains were conveyed Thursday evening to Havasu’s Bradbury Memorial Center. His memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 20, at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
“Most of the people who remember him are still Havasu locals,” Tinsley said. “It will be a great place to put him to rest, and I’ll be happy to have him around during the holidays, where I can lay a wreath on his grave.”
Tinsley’s family has begun a GoFundMe campaign to aid in Neal Tinsley’s burial expenses. As of Thursday, the effort raised about $1,340 of its $10,000 goal. Supporters can donate at www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-bring-neil-sr-home-to-havasu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.