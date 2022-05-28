Soroptimists International of Lake Havasu City held its annual awards banquet at Shugrues’ Bridgeview Room, giving $25,000 in grants ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 to 14 deserving Havasu women.
The Soroptimists raised most of the money through the Inaugural Southwest Chowderfest and the Arizona Tax Credit for Qualifying Charitable Organizations.
The club recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of serving women and girls in Lake Havasu City through grants and scholarships.
President Stephanie Dopp welcomed the 70 attendees. Vanessa Liesen served as emcee while Koena Tapscott and Lisa Jennings presented the awards.
Golden West Region Governor Laurie Moses represented Soroptimists International of the Americas.
Keynote speaker Kathi DeClark, president and board chairman of Faith and Grace, Inc., spoke of her club’s work to aid women caught in the web of abuse.
She defined domestic violence as “physical and emotional abuse between intimate partners.” Faith and Grace is the only organization in Lake Havasu City that provides a shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence. The club’s most significant needs are childcare and transportation for victims.
The following women received grants:
Hemangiben Patel $1,000
BreAnna Stuart $1,000
Heather Maloney $2,000
Mariana Gonzalez $3,000
Rising Star Grants:
Audencia Espinoza $3,000
Abigail Soto $3,000
Melanie Vega $3,000
Faith and Grace Grants:
Six grants totaling $9,000
