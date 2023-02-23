The second annual Southwest Chowderfest is set to return to Lake Havasu City next month. And although there may be a chowder for all tastes, area residents might be in the mood for something a little stronger to wash it down.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a special event liquor license for this year’s Southwest Chowderfest event at Windsor Beach. The $25-per-day license was requested by event organizers including Soroptimist International of Parker and Lake Havasu City.
For the Soroptimist organizations, the event is a chance to inspire interest - and the community’s appetite - while serving area women and girls. Admission to the event is expected to increase from $20 per person last year to $35 per person at next month’s event, with free admission for children younger than 12.
Event coordinator Tina Stocking explained the price increase this week.
“Last year’s Chowderfest raised $42,000, and we’re hoping to surpass that with our new location. Last year it was at SARA Park’s Havasu 95 Speedway, but now it’s going to be at Lake Havasu State Park. We have to pay to be there, so there’s an additional overhead cost … but we’re also reimbursing the local restaurants a little this year as well.”
As a restaurant owner herself, Stocking said she sympathized with the efforts of participating restaurants and chowder enthusiasts expected at this year’s event.
“We’re hoping to not run out so quickly this year … I know how much it costs for restaurants to make 15 gallons of chowder for this event.”
According to the Soroptimist organizations, all proceeds from the event will be donated to grants and initiatives to empower women, girls and children in the Parker and Havasu communities.
The Southwest Chowderfest will feature selections from restaurants and home chefs, each bringing their own unique recipes. And what those recipes may all have in common is the rich, creamy texture characteristic of chowder variations found throughout the U.S.
From clam chowder, corn chowder, potato, seafood and chicken chowder, there may be a lot to celebrate for Havasu gourmands. The best selections will be judged, with the winner receiving the event’s honorary “Golden Ladle.” With the addition of live music, vendors and exhibitors, Chowderfest is set to draw a crowd at Lake Havasu State Park next month.
But apart from showcasing participating chefs and restaurants, organizers say the event can also offer breweries and alcohol a chance to market and engage with the community.
Chowderfest is scheduled to take place 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 at Windsor Beach. For more information about the event, or to purchase tickets, visit Southwestchowderfest.com.
Tickets to the event can also be purchased at Arizona Financial Credit Union, College Street Brewhouse, Desert Rose, Expressions Lighting, Keller Williams Arizona Realty, Michael Alan Furniture & Design, Mudshark Brewery and Oasis Floors, in Havasu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.