Chowderfest

Preparations from the March 11 Chowderfest are well under way. Cooks from last year’s event enjoyed serving Havasu’s chowder enthusiasts.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The second annual Southwest Chowderfest is set to return to Lake Havasu City next month. And although there may be a chowder for all tastes, area residents might be in the mood for something a little stronger to wash it down.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a special event liquor license for this year’s Southwest Chowderfest event at Windsor Beach. The $25-per-day license was requested by event organizers including Soroptimist International of Parker and Lake Havasu City.

