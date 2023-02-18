Something’s going to smell really good at the beginning of next month, and it’s bound to taste good, too. Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City is bringing back Southwest Chowderfest, a celebration of comfort food and community.

The event will be held on March 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park’s Windsor 4 area. The fundraising event will feature local restaurants, home chefs, breweries, distilleries, and live music. Proceeds will benefit education for women and girls, both locally and internationally.

