Something’s going to smell really good at the beginning of next month, and it’s bound to taste good, too. Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City is bringing back Southwest Chowderfest, a celebration of comfort food and community.
The event will be held on March 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park’s Windsor 4 area. The fundraising event will feature local restaurants, home chefs, breweries, distilleries, and live music. Proceeds will benefit education for women and girls, both locally and internationally.
The focus of the event is the competition for the fabled Golden Ladle — and ultimate bragging rights, of course. Event chairwoman Tina Stocking, owner of Mudshark, said she was thrilled with last year’s event.
The inaugural Chowderfest in 2022 saw more than 2,000 people line up to sample chowder entries by more than 30 Lake Havasu City restaurants and individual cooks. The Golden Ladle was won by Niko’s Grill and Pub, and runners up were Lakeview, Cha-Bones, and The Chair. Retired firefighter Tony Rivello earned first place in the individual competition.
“Everyone thinks of clam chowder, but the fun part is, everyone is doing their own twist on chowder,” Stocking said. “A chowder’s just a soup with a creme base, right? So it could be anything.”
The most important ingredient is a whole lot of love with each unique recipe, Stocking said. But the “friendly competition” seems to be heating up among local chowder chefs, she added. Tickets for the event are $35 per person. VIP tickets are $85 and include a VIP tent with drinks and appetizers. Children 12 and younger are free. For information about the event, go to southwestchowderfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.