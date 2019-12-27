Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a London Bridge Road hotel Dec. 5 after receiving reports of disorderly conduct. According to alleged witness statements, 51-year-old South Dakota resident Sylvester Byrd arrived at the hotel intoxicated that afternoon, where he was told he would not be able to rent a room due to lack of identification.
Witnesses allegedly told officers Byrd urinated on the floor in the hotel’s lobby, and then exited the building. When officers arrived on the scene, Byrd was found asleep and lying in a parking spot at the business. Byrd was taken into custody, and officers allegedly found a half-full bottle of whiskey tucked in his sleeve.
Officers emptied the bottle at the scene, and transported Byrd to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident on charges of illegal camping and disorderly conduct.
