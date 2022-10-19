Rotary Park

Beachgoers take in the sun from Rotary Park as boats enter the south end of the Bridgewater Channel. The city is planning to dredge the south end of the channel by Rotary and London Bridge Beach parks in December to remove the sand and other debris that has built up for more than a decade since the channel was last dredged.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

Lake Havasu City received some good news recently in its race against the clock to dredge the south end of Bridgewater Channel by the end of 2022.

The city is planning to dredge the south end, where the channel opens up into Thompson Bay between Rotary Park and London Bridge Beach. The south end was identified as a priority due to sand buildup in the area that is pinching in the mouth of the channel, leaving less room for boats to safely navigate in and out.

