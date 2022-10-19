Lake Havasu City received some good news recently in its race against the clock to dredge the south end of Bridgewater Channel by the end of 2022.
The city is planning to dredge the south end, where the channel opens up into Thompson Bay between Rotary Park and London Bridge Beach. The south end was identified as a priority due to sand buildup in the area that is pinching in the mouth of the channel, leaving less room for boats to safely navigate in and out.
Assistant City Engineer Mike Wolfe said Havasu was recently notified that there application for the permit needed to perform the work is “viewed favorably” by the Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife. All three agencies are responsible for reviewing and signing off on the permit.
“The three agencies are still reviewing, but we have gotten favorable feedback,” Wolfe said. “We are hearing that we could have a permit in hand for the work by Nov. 15.”
If everything goes according to plan, that should leave the city with enough time to complete the work before the end of 2022. Wolfe explained that the window for these permits lasts from July through Dec. 31, and work cannot be done after the start of the new year until July due to regulations protecting fish and endangered species.
“We were scrambling during the summer to try to get the plans and limits of what work we needed to have done, and also submit for a permit as quickly as we could so we can remove this boating hazard – pinch point – in the channel this year and be out of the water by Dec. 31,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe said Public Works has coordinated with the Parks and Recreation Department to find the best time to perform the work, and have settled on Dec. 5 – the Monday after the boat parade – as its target date to begin work on the project.
Wolfe said based on initial conversations he has had with contractors, the work is expected to take about a week to get the material out of the water. Once the sand and sediment is removed from the water it will then be transported to a disposal site that must be approved as part of the permitting process.
“We were careful to plan the work so we weren’t hauling these wet dredge spoils over the bridge,” Wolfe said. “We have a suitable site on the island so we don’t have to haul it over the bridge. That was our main goal.”
Wolfe said Kimley-Horn & Associates of Phoenix were hired to design the project, and have completed the designs to dredge the south end. But Wolfe said assessment and designs are still on going for the rest of Bridgewater Channel.
The Lake Havasu City Capital Improvement Plan includes a total of $1.25 million to dredge the channel over the next two years. The CIP budgets $550,000 for construction and construction management this year, with another $550,000 for more work next year throughout the rest of the channel.
The south end of the channel is viewed as a priority due to the amount of sand that has slowly been closing in the mouth into Thompson Bay since Havasu last dredged the channel in Fiscal Year 2010.
“That area is filling in with sand due to different rain events and just natural erosion in the area,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “The channel itself is man-made and it was a little over 50 years ago that the channel was dug out. The natural flow will cause that area to fill back in, so there is maintenance that has occurred in the channel over the years and this is another example of that. We will continue to monitor that area closely to make sure it is safe for the public – for the boaters, the swimmers, and those that utilize that space.”
Wolfe said the city has elected to make use of Mohave County’s joint operations contracting list of firms that have already been vetted and approved to provide on-call work in order to speed up the process of hiring a contractor to provide the work.
“We are going to procure the contractor through that method because we can save a little time in the urgent situation we are in,” Wolfe said. “I have reached out to all five of the contractors on the county’s list and so far two contractors are very interested.”
Wolfe said he is scheduled to meet with interested contractors today on-site to discuss the details of the project. He said he expects to have proposals with the price the contractors would charge as early as next week.
Wolfe said the plan is to bring a contract to City Council for consideration in early November, and hopefully the city will have the permit in hand by then as well.
