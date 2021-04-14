Southern California, like most of the West, is in the middle of a record dry season. To combat it and keep the metropolitan area well-watered, they’re relying more heavily on the Colorado River, with water pumped directly from the south end of Lake Havasu.
Last Wednesday, the Metropolitan Water District began pumping from Lake Havasu at full capacity for the first time in years, drawing water from the Whitsett Intake Pumping Plant located just north of the Parker Dam. The eight-pump flow is equivalent to about 3,000 acre feet of water being pumped per day, according to MWD Manager of Colorado River Resources Bill Hasencamp.
The district serves about 19 million people and includes portions of San Diego, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties. MWD relies on several different sources for water — including the lower Colorado River.
The pumping plant is just across the way from the Central Arizona Project’s Mark Wilmer facility. The town of Queen Creek wants to use the CAP to bring more Colorado River water to their growing community — a point of contention among those that live along the river’s shores.
With the West in a severe drought and Arizona communities vying for water rights, why would California start pumping more water from the river? It boils down to “The Law of the River,” according to water expert John Fleck. He’s the director of the University of New Mexico Water Resources Program. “It’s a series of legal agreements, federal legislation and court decisions that developed over the last 100 years that determines how much water each state gets out of the river.”
In our region, it determines how much water everyone is allowed to take out of Lake Mead. Typically, California gets 4.4 million acre feet of Colorado River water each year. Arizona gets to take 2.8 million acre feet per year out of the river, Fleck said.
“As Lake Mead drops because the river’s shrinking because of climate change, we’ve had a series of adjustments to the rules,” Fleck said, referring to the Drought Contingency Plan. “Part of the rules allows people to conserve water in one year, bank it in Lake Mead like a savings account, and take it out in other years.”
That’s what MWD has been doing for a while thanks to some recent rainy years, and they’re now “withdrawing their savings,” simply put.
“Arizona has some savings, too, that it can draw on, but less so because Arizona has kind of always lived closer to the edge in terms of available water supply,” Fleck added.
During California’s wet years, MWD pumps less than 1 million acre feet of water from the Colorado River and pumps water back into Lake Mead. In dry years like this one, they pump more than 1 million.
The State Water Project’s record low supply also isn’t helping matters. That’s MWD’s other main source of water, and the district only received 5% of its contract amount from Northern California.
MWD expects to pump at full capacity at least through the summer and increased capacity through the calendar year, but 2022 is still up in the air. It all depends on this winter’s weather.
California’s 4.4 million acre feet allotment of water is further divided based on priority — with agriculture topping the list. Agriculture receives 3.8 million acre feet of the share, and MWD is allowed 550,000 acre feet.
So how do they pump 1 million acre feet each year on average?
“That’s because we have a number of partnerships with our agricultural agencies, where we pay for them to use less water through conservation activities,” Hasencamp said, such as funding reservoir pump back systems that allow farmers to recycle water or paying the Palo Verde Irrigation District to not grow crops for a period of time. All of that conservation causes the agreement to shift, so MWD can use 22% of California’s Colorado River allotment, rather than the typical 12%.
Hasencamp also pointed out that MWD is the reason Lake Havasu exists.
“We paid for the construction of Parker Dam to build Lake Havasu so we could have a stable lake to pump water out of in the 1930s and 40s,” he said. It was then turned over to the Bureau of Reclamation.
Then, in the 1970s, the CAP came along, also wanting to take advantage of Lake Havasu’s water supply.
MWD built their aqueduct using local funds, and the CAP wanted the federal government to build the aqueduct and have a favorable payback term, Hasencamp explained. To gain congressional approval, CAP agreed to let California have higher priority for Colorado River water in the case of a shortage.
Basically, California built their aqueduct first, so it gets priority treatment..
But the two agencies work together to manage the water supply and ensure its future.
“While we are operating to meet our needs in Southern California, we actually have a history of working closely with Central Arizona and Southern Nevada Water Authority to prop up Lake Mead,” Hasencamp said. “We’ve been working collaboratively with them for the last decade.”
All three agencies have invested in a system conservation program, funded the Yuma Desalting Plant for a period of time, built a reservoir near Mexico that prevents water from being lost from the system, and funded conservation in Mexico that adds water to Lake Mead, he said.
“When we have to take water out, it’s not lightly that we’re going to eight-pump flow because our history shows that we’re actually doing the opposite,” Hasencamp said. “We look forward to when we can add water again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.