A Hawthorne, California man has pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter for a deadly boating accident at Lake Havasu 4 years ago. The plea agreement entered Monday for Brian Simmons, 53, requires Mohave County Superior Court judge Rick Lambert to impose a four-year prison term followed by 6 years’ probation at an Aug. 16 sentencing hearing.
Deputy county attorney Kellen Marlow told the Court that Simmons’ blood alcohol content was slightly above the legal limit when the 35- foot twin-motor boat he was operating crashed at about 8 p.m. June 10, 2017. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said witnesses reported the vessel made a sharp left turn, ejecting all six people aboard into the lake.
The MCSO said the driverless boat continued circling around the accident scene at high speed until it eventually ran ashore at Spectator Point. Good Samaritans aboard another boat rescued people in the water.
Bruce Buchanan, 51, Redondo Beach, California was unconscious and unresponsive when he was transported to London Bridge Beach where first responders took over life-saving measures.
Buchanan was pronounced dead following transport to Havasu Regional Medical Center. Jennifer Renee Martin, 31, Los Angeles was missing for three days before her body was recovered from 43 feet of water in the area of the accident.
