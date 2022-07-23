Southwest Behavioral & Health Services (SB&H) announced last week, the organization received a three-year accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).
CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body for health and human services that evaluates the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served.
“CARF accreditation is recognition for a job well done,” says SB&H Chief Quality Officer Erica Missicano. “The results show that our programs and services are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality, which supports our mission to impact people and improve communities.”
SB&H’s three-year accreditation that extends to April 30, 2024, applies to the following programs: Crisis Stabilization: Integrated: SUD/Mental Health, Day Treatment: Integrated: SUD/Mental Health, Inpatient Treatment: Integrated: SUD/Mental Health, Integrated Behavioral Health/Primary Care: Comprehensive Care (Adults), Integrated Behavioral Health/Primary Care: Comprehensive Care (Children and Adolescence), Outpatient Treatment: Integrated: SUD/Mental Health (Adults), Residential Treatment: Integrated: SUD/Mental Health (Adults) and more.
The Southwest Behavioral & Health Services in Lake Havasu City is located at 1845 McCulloch Blvd N suite b-1.
Surf Thru Express Car Wash officially opens Lake Havasu City Location
Surf Thru Express Car Wash has opened its first location in Lake Havasu City, and its fifth location in Arizona, at Lake Havasu Avenue and Bahama Avenue. The site features a 140’ conveyor tunnel packed with the best car washing equipment in the industry.
The Lake Havasu City location reflects Surf Thru Express Car Wash’s ongoing commitment to be the most sustainable car wash in the industry by recycling and reclaiming its wash water, by returning all waste clean to the sewer system and by using solar to run the carwash.
“Most people don’t realize that cars are like big filters going down the road. They collect gas, oil, engine fluids, brake dust and pollution. If you wash your car at home or let it get rinsed by the rain, all those pollutants drain right to the storm drains which go to our bays, streams, and lakes,” Owner Scott Howry explained. “When you wash at Surf Thru, the car pollutants go through an elaborate system that cleans the waste before it returns to the sewer. Surf Thru then hauls the collected waste away to a hazardous waste facility where it is cleaned and processed further.
In addition to being eco-friendly, Surf Thru Express Car Wash uses only top of the line products. The car wash features include purified water, high quality soft cloth applicators and equipment, Armor All Ceramic Seal car wax, and Rain X complete surface protectant, which forms a chemical bond to the car’s paint offering an additional layer of paint protection and shine.
Car washes range from $7 to $18, and they open daily from 7 am to 9 pm. Surf Thru Express Car Wash offers wash memberships that allow members to wash their vehicle every day for one low monthly payment. The introductory special price is $14 with a two-month minimum.
Surf Thru Express Car Wash is located at 530 N Lake Havasu Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. For more information is available at surfthruexpress.com..
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
