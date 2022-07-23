Mudshark Public House supports new teachers

On Friday, Mudshark Public House prepared 75 wraps with chips and house salads for the new teachers at Lake Havasu Unified School District. Co-Owner Tina Stocking said Mudshark included a note inviting the teachers to the Public House along with a drink coupon to welcome them to town. ABOVE: Employees Diane and Tim prep wraps for the teachers who started their first day of orientation on Friday.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services (SB&H) announced last week, the organization received a three-year accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body for health and human services that evaluates the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served.

