Raising nearly $40,000 at last spring’s inaugural Southwest Chowderfest, Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City ensures that the funds raised go toward assisting local women and children.
Director and former president Stephanie Dopp says at least 55% of the proceeds raised through the nonprofit organization are made into grants to support women who have financial needs.
An example that Dopp gives is of the 14 women the organization awarded grants to last spring, which had a grand total of $25,000. Another $4,000 was given to a woman to cover her tuition expenses after she experienced financial difficulties. The latter is an act that Dopp explains as money being used from the group’s emergency fund, which supports women in similar dire situations.
After a 10% cut is donated back to the higher branch of Soroptimist International, the remaining funds are designated to Havasu programs, Dopp explains.
Of those programs is one that speaks to the heart of Dopp. Through a partnership with Arizona Children’s Association, Havasu’s Soroptimist holds a yearly baby shower event that provides foster children with necessities, such as clothing and diapers.
“I got involved with Soroptimist because I was a foster kid growing up and I always wanted to be able to do something for foster kids,” Dopp said. “The foster baby shower was probably my favorite event to get started.”
Serving girls of adolescence age is the group’s annual Havasu Jr. High Heels Self Esteem Seminar, which is typically held each spring. As Dopp explains, girls who are entering 7th grade from 6th grade are selected to participate in the program.
The one-day event invites approximately 100 young students to learn skills that improve upon their self-esteem levels. The day includes a catered lunch by Soroptimist members, team buildings, student introductions and dream board classes, Dopp says. The program allows for the girls to befriend one another before transitioning to the next grade level.
“We have one middle school in town and the kids come from all the different elementary schools,” Dopp said. “When they go into middle school, they have some experience and some friends.”
By attending Chowderfest, Dopp believes that the community will, in turn, support local businesses in addition to the nonprofit. Dopp further states that the popularity of the event has caused Havasu to gain more recognition outside of the local area.
With the community support comes more opportunities for the women and children that are served by Soroptimist members. This is shown, as Dopp states, by the vast number of programs and grants presented to local residents each year.
“That’s what we do,” Dopp said of her organization. “It is so satisfying to make a difference in young women’s lives.”
This year’s 2nd Annual Southwest Chowderfest is today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4. Tickets are $35 per person while children 12 and under enter for free. For more information, visit www.southwestchowderfest.com or contact Tina Stocking at 928-486-3160.
