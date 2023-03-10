Southwest Chowderfest

Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City Director Stephanie Dopp, second from right, is pictured with Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lisa Krueger, far left, Mayor Cal Sheehy, center, and current Soroptimist President Ann Holmgreen, far right, at Southwest Chowderfest in spring 2022.

 Courtesy of Tina Stocking

Raising nearly $40,000 at last spring’s inaugural Southwest Chowderfest, Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City ensures that the funds raised go toward assisting local women and children.

Director and former president Stephanie Dopp says at least 55% of the proceeds raised through the nonprofit organization are made into grants to support women who have financial needs.

