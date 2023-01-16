Before joining the Air Force, Maj. Jason Gabriel (now in the Space Force) says he worked to get his pilot’s license so he could fly planes in the service.
Then when his life took an alternate path and he ended up as an engineer in the Air Force, Gabriel says he wanted to “add another rating to his pilot’s license” for the challenge.
Gabriel says he took a helicopter and gliding lessons but neither modes of flight clicked with him. Then Gabriel, who was stationed at Albuquerque, says a hot air balloon pilot offered to take him on a ride.
“About five minutes into that ride I was like ‘this is it, this is what I want to do,’” Gabriel said.
Now, armed with an updated pilot’s license Gabriel is the pilot of The Spirit of ’76 a balloon designed by Bill Cutter, the brother of Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta founder, Sid Cutter.
According to Gabriel, The Spirit of ’76 was the marquee balloon at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta to celebrate America’s Bicentennial. Since then the ’76 has passed to different owners and while the balloon’s fabric has been replaced the design on the nearly 50 year old balloon hasn’t changed Gabriel says.
Gabriel says he bought the balloon in 2014 from a retiring Colonel. The colonel had been using The Spirit of ’76 to give back military and first responder charities and as part of the sale Gabriel says he agreed to keep that philanthropic work going.
“That was the deal I made with him,” Gabriel said.
This year’s BalloonFests is the second one that Gabriel has taken part in. Of all the places he has flown his Balloon, Gabriel says Havasu offers some of the best views.
“It is really gorgeous,” Gabriel said. “…It is definitely one of the more scenic places we get to fly between the lake and landscape.”
In addition to the scenery, Gabriel says he enjoys how Havasu’s weather makes it possible for pilots to get more than one flight a day in.
“It is something you don’t see very much west of the Rockies,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel and The Spirit of ’76 will be at BalloonFest this weekend. The festival kicks off this Thursday.
