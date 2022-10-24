Back when Lake Havasu City was still a budding development on the Colorado River, the United States Postal Service used a tiny three-wheeled vehicle to deliver mail to three satellite mail boxes. It is believed to be the first postal vehicle used in Havasu, though only for a short while.
After more than 50 years drifting through the Southwest the 1965 Cushman Westcoaster Mailster has finally come home to stay at the Lake Havasu Museum of History.
Merlon Johnson, a 25-year resident of Havasu, stumbled upon the Cushman when looking for “awesome vehicles” he could feature on his Youtube channel – Merlin’s Old School Garage. It’s not exactly the kind of vehicle that he generally features on his show, but he was immediately intrigued.
“When I saw a picture of it, just based on that I thought, ‘I’ve got to get a hold of this thing. This thing looks like fun.’ Not knowing what I was going to do with it,” Johnson said. “I like to rip the original engines out, modify things, and go crazy. But once I went and looked at it I saw that there was some importance to this vehicle.
“If you look on the internet, I couldn’t find any pictures to represent these – the best picture I could find is on a postcard from 2014. So these vehicles are really rare.”
Johnson said the guy who sold him the vehicle told him it was possibly used here in Havasu as a mail vehicle.
Johnson said he decided to do a little bit of research to see if he could confirm that rumor, and he ultimately found that the Mailster he had purchased was sold by the Lake Havasu City Post Office to the Metropolitan Water District where it was used as a security vehicle for years.
“That is probably the only reason it survived – it was owned by a government entity that kept it in a shed somewhere and probably hardly ever used it,” Johnson said.
After that, the water district sold the vehicle and it has had a few different owners since then.
Johnson then went down to the Lake Havasu Museum of History and looked through old Havasu photos with Museum Director Jillian Usher where they found a wide-angle shot of the old post office with a three-wheeled vehicle on the property.
“We found one picture that was confirmation enough for both of us to agree that it started life here,” Johnson said. “So I just made the deal to donate it [to the museum.]”
Johnson said the vehicle would have been used for only a short while, sometime between 1965 and 1967. He said he has found photos of a Jeep delivering the mail in Havasu by then.
Turning back the clock
When Johnson got his hands on the Cushman he said it was actually in decent shape, considering its age. He said a previous owner had redone the engine. The Cushman only needed minimal work like new belts, tires, and replacing some fuel hoses.
“When I got it running it was kind of funny. It kicked and fought for a minute, but then me and my wife jumped in it and we drove it up the street,” Johnson said. “It is a hoot to drive. It will turn around inside of itself. It’s so funny.”
But the vehicle was definitely in need of a make-over with faded blue paint on the bottom half of the vehicle and the post office’s signature red stripe long-since removed.
Johnson said it isn’t the type of restoration work that he usually does on his channel, but luckily it was pretty easy to figure out what the vehicle was supposed to look like.
“Once I sanded through it, I found the original paint – It’s actually not paint, it is gel-coated like a boat,” Johnson said. “So it was blue on bottom, it was white on top, and it had a red stripe. So I just duplicated it back the best I could. Then, believe it or not, when you throw something like that out on Youtube you get every guy that’s ever delivered or worked in a post office to make comments on it. They came up with a few different things, like I needed this type of sticker and that type of sticker, which uniform matched the era of the mid-‘60s.”
Guess who’s back
The museum’s newly acquired former postal vehicle will make its grand re-entry into public life in Havasu this Thursday at the Lake Havasu Museum of History from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event will feature a new exhibit called Lake Havasu City: The Early Years.
Usher said the exhibit has been in the works since before she heard about the vehicle Johnson found, or his intention to donate it to the museum, but the Cushman will make the perfect centerpiece.
“When Merlon came into the picture and brought this down to us, it was almost serendipitous,” Usher said. “It really fit that goal of ours because in the fall we want to do more early Havasu highlights and dive into the local history. So it really melded well.”
Usher said the exhibit will also include lots of memorabilia from Havasu’s early years like yearbooks, letterman’s jackets, photos and some interactive components where residents can mark the year that they moved to town.
Usher said the museum will also be displaying lots of photos that have been given to the museum, but they don’t have much information about.
“We want people to help us identify some of the stuff in the photos,” Usher said.
After spending a few days in its new home at the museum, the Cushman will make its return to the streets of Havasu to take part in the London Bridge Days Parade on Saturday.
Usher said the museum plans to keep the vehicle on display permanently, even after the Lake Havasu City: The Early Years exhibit closes.
“It is also just a really fun way to celebrate old technology and old mechanics,” Usher said. “It’s a really cool visual piece that I think people will like to visit just because of the sheer oddity of the car itself. So it will add a new component.”
Usher said she hopes to be able to use the Mailster as an educational piece as well.
“We are making postcards for kids that they can get in the gift shop and we will hand them out at the parade as well,” she said. “They can fill it out, put whatever address, and we will have a little box where they can mail it out from here. We will do probably weekly or bi-weekly drops. We also maybe want to create a pen pal program with it. So there are a lot of ways to use it, not only as something cool to see but as a really cool educational and interactive piece as well.”
Johnson made a video about his purchase of the vehicle and its restoration for his Youtube channel and plans to follow up with a couple more videos– one featuring the Cushman in the parade, and another checking out the exhibit at the museum.
