Back when Lake Havasu City was still a budding development on the Colorado River, the United States Postal Service used a tiny three-wheeled vehicle to deliver mail to three satellite mail boxes. It is believed to be the first postal vehicle used in Havasu, though only for a short while.

After more than 50 years drifting through the Southwest the 1965 Cushman Westcoaster Mailster has finally come home to stay at the Lake Havasu Museum of History.

