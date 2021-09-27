The Lake Havasu City Council will consider changes to the city’s special event standards and requirements that officials say are meant to streamline and clarify the process for event organizers.
Councilmembers will discuss several proposed changes to Chapter 8 and Chapter 9 of City Code with many of the changes affecting or clarifying the special event application process itself. One of the proposed additions to the code specifically lays out the permitting criteria that all special event applications will be evaluated on, as well as what grounds such an application would be denied or revoked. It also extends the amount of time that an organizer can appeal a decision from five days to 10.
“The intent there is for us to put a streamlined process in place to make sure that events are successful in Lake Havasu, it is easy for the organizers and the promoters, and it is a safe and enjoyable experience for those who attend,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “We had one application that was for multiple different things whether you wanted to request to film in Havasu, or a special event whether it is a small event or a big event we require the same application. In some instances that didn’t make a whole lot of sense so we are trying to make it a little bit easier and a little more user friendly.”
Other proposed changes included in the ordinance would move up the deadline to submit an application for a special event from 30 days before the event starts to 60 days before.
“We are going to work with organizers the best we can, but we do prefer – especially for the large events – to reach out and start that process as early as possible,” Knudson said. “Some of our larger events require police services, fire services, road closures, public works input, and communications to different business owners… For those types of events we are asking them to start the process far in advance so we can make it a successful event for all.”
Knudson said another change being proposed would require the event organizer to put together a trash plan, to ensure that the event area is cleaned up afterwards.
Residential developments
The council will consider a request by Built Well Construction to rezone lots 360, 370, and 380 on N. Lake Havasu Avenue that is current a mixed use-neighborhood/planned development that calls for a hotel to be built on the property. The rezone would revert the property back to the original multiple-family residential zoning, which was in place prior to the planned development’s approval in 2008. The three lots are surrounded on three sides by multifamily zoning, with single family lots on the other side.
Councilmembers will also consider entering a development agreement with SSD Clarke Developments for The Enclaves neighborhood, which is part of the larger Havasu Foothills phase two residential development. The Enclaves is planned as a gated community with private streets and private sewer infrastructure, but it will connect to Lake Havasu City’s wastewater system and will also receive water service from the city. The development agreement states that the sewer infrastructure will be privately owned and maintained, as will the private streets.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will also consider approving the final plat for Desert Kearsage Condos. The planned six-unit residential condominium subdivision would be built at 3430 Kearsage Drive.
Public rights-of-way
The City Council will also hold a pair of public hearings on two separate but related ordinances pertaining to construction in city rights-of-way.
One of the ordinances would insert new sections into Chapter 11 of city code that lays out all of the requirements and expectations prior, during, and after any construction in a public right of way. City officials said the new ordinance was crafted after there has been some confusion over the city’s requirements regarding such construction recently, and is an attempt to make the requirements more organized and clear so city staff, utility workers, and contractors all know the expectations. The council voted 6-0 in support of the changes to Chapter 11 when the ordinance was introduced during the first meeting of September, after requesting staff add a requirement that any such work be completed by someone with a valid Arizona Contractors license.
In a separate public hearing, the council will consider repealing several sections in Chapter 9 that would be redundant if the changes to Chapter 11 are approved. The council supported that ordinance 5-1 when it was introduced earlier this month, with Councilmember Nancy Campbell casting the dissenting vote.
Meeting details
The City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will be open for members of the public to attend in person, and it will also be available live on channel 4, or can be streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Public comments can be delivered in person during the call to the public, or during any of the public hearings scheduled. Written comments can be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the posted start of the meeting.
