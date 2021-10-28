After a month packed full of spectacles and celebrations, the world famous London Bridge officially celebrated its golden anniversary in Lake Havasu City.
The Dedication Ceremony on Thursday brought a handful of dignitaries – past and present – and a crowd of more than 100 people to the English Village for some pomp and pageantry. Vice Mayor Jeni Coke served as the master of ceremonies for the event and introduced the attending dignitaries including a delegation from the British Consulate of Los Angeles that included the First Secretary of Trade Will Powles, Jack Burr who is the Senior Policy Advisor and Government and Public Affairs Office, and the British Honorary Consul with the State of Arizona Hank Marshall.
Other dignitaries included State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, State Rep. Leo Biasiucci, Coral Evans representing Sen. Mark Kelly, Teresa Martinez representing U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy as well as past mayors Chuck Langerveld, Harvey Jackson, and Mark Nexsen. Honored guests also included town-founder Robert McCulloch’s daughter Barbara McCulloch and several of his grandchildren.
As a former Londoner himself, Powles said the English may have just a little bit of seller’s remorse over letting go the 150 year old granite span that is now the world’s largest antique.
“We miss it,” Powles said, eliciting laughter from the crowd. “But if the London Bridge was going to find a new home then I am so glad that it found a home in a place as welcoming and as beautiful as Lake Havasu City.”
Powles noted that the London Bridge is truly unique in that it is both historical and modern, and both British and American.
“It’s façade and its architecture are uniquely British – ironically British – but it is reinforced and strengthened for modern times by American ingenuity and American innovation. That, to me, is what the UK-US relationship is all about – magnificent British invention, but with spectacular American flare.”
On behalf of Sen. Mark Kelly, Evans presented Sheehy with an American flag that was flown at the U.S. Capitol in honor of the London Bridge’s golden anniversary, and Martinez presented a congressional certificate to Sheehy on behalf of Gosar. Biasiucci and Borrelli read a proclamation issued by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, and Sheehy gave the traditional toast with the Honorary Cup.
