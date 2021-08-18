The Mohave County Fair is scheduled to begin under new management next month. Now, the county’s governing board will have to plan what this year’s fair might entail.
Mohave County’s Board of Supervisors scheduled a meeting on short notice this week, with supervisors expected to gather Thursday afternoon in Kingman to discuss possible details on how the fair will be run.
After 35 years of operation, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to end its lease with the Mohave County Fair Association, and bring the fair’s operation under the purview of the county parks department. The decision came after years of reported mismanagement at the location, with witnesses at Monday’s meeting describing deteriorating facilities, poor bookkeeping practices and a lack of funding for the Fair Association to maintain its management of the fairgrounds in Kingman.
But the fair – which will be the 75th in Mohave County’s history – is scheduled to begin Sept. 16. And if Mohave County officials want to make this year’s fair a successful one, they’ll have to hurry.
On Thursday, the board is scheduled to discuss the possibility of setting a future public hearing for Sept. 7, where the Mohave County Board of Supervisors could vote on a new fee schedule for fair operations.
The board on Thursday could also direct county officials to draft a complete transition plan with reports from department heads involved in the acquisition of fairgrounds operations, according to an agenda released by the county on Wednesday.
But if the board chooses, Thursday’s special meeting could also provide opportunity for the board to reconsider the termination of its lease with the Mohave County Fair Association, in a timeframe that provides for addressing concerns that may otherwise prevent a smooth transition of the fairgrounds’ operation to the county’s management.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mohave County Administrative Complex in Kingman.
