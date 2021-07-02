After being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Special Olympics in Lake Havasu City are making a return.
The Special Olympics’ return started with a meet-and-greet at Dick Samp Park on Tuesday for softball athletes, who were “ecstatic” to come back, said Jimmy Wijnhamer, Head of Delegation of Special Olympics Lake Havasu.
“Throughout the whole pandemic, I was getting messages from athletes on a regular basis,” Wijnhamer said. “It’s kind of heartbreaking because some of them don’t understand why we had to close.
“‘Jimmy, when are we going back to playing the Special Olympics?’ It was kind of heartbreaking hearing that from the athletes.”
During the organization’s hiatus, some of the athletes picked up another sport in golf with the Adaptive Golf and Other Sports program led by Craig Adams and Matt Winters at the Lake Havasu Golf Club. Wijnhamer was involved with the program as a volunteer. The Adaptive Golf and Other Sports program hosted a tournament and clinic at the golf course on May 8.
“The turnout was amazing,” Wijnhamer said about the tournament. “It looks like our golf program here, it’s going through leaps and bounds, but I think it’s going to be really good.
“We want to give a shout out to Lake Havasu Golf Course on really just inspiring us to really open up our golf program here and thanks to Craig Adams and Matt Winters for putting that program together.”
Havasu is part of the River Region of Special Olympics Arizona, which also consists of Bullhead City, Kingman, Yuma and surrounding areas. Softball is the first sport returning in Havasu with bocce starting July 29 and swimming beginning July 31.
Wijnhamer said bocce will occur Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jack Hardie Park and swimming will be on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Aquatic Center.
With the pandemic lingering, Wijnhamer said there’s precautions being taken to give their athletes a safe return.
“We are still cautious (of covid-19),” Wijnhamer said. “We are making sure all of our equipment is sanitized after each practice and we take a log of the individuals after practice. Not only for athletes, but also coaches and volunteers.”
The organization lost a few volunteers because of the pandemic and are in search of 5-on-5 and skills coaches for basketball, which begins in November.
“We have a lot of high functioning athletes that are amazing,” Wijnhamer said about the local basketball program. “They can run circles around anybody that plays the game of basketball. They are so good.
“Without our 5-on-5 coach, we’re going to lose an amazing program.”
The organization also needs volunteers for bowling, one of its fall sports. The River Area offers sports year-round and is split into three seasons: fall, winter and spring. Track and field – the organization’s biggest sport – takes place during the spring.
For the Special Olympics to return in Havasu and throughout the state, the organization had to open up in three phases. Phase 1 only allowed the organization to have 10 people on the field at one time including coaches and athletes. Phase 2 allowed 50 athletes and coaches, but guidelines were strict on the athletes, Wijnhamer said. Recently, the organization went into Phase 3, which has no restrictions except for a daily log for coaches and athletes and equipment sanitized at the end of each practice session.
“We really couldn’t open up in Phase 1 because it would’ve excluded the majority of the athletes from returning to play,” Wijnhamer said. “Phase 2 was kind of like the same way, but once we opened up in Phase 3, we opened up completely throughout the state of Arizona and Lake Havasu City.”
Special Olympics Lake Havasu will hold its annual Breakfast of Champions fundraiser in November – an event the organization couldn’t hold last year because of the pandemic. Wijnhamer doesn’t have an exact date of the fundraiser, but it will be invitation only.
“All the money that we raise through Lake Havasu City, I think it’s around 93 cents of every dollar that is donated goes back to the athletes and their programs,” Wijnhamer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.