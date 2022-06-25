Available at no-cost to individuals and their families, the Special Olympics delegation for Lake Havasu City has been providing year-round sports programs for over 30 years. The nonprofit organization is designed to allow individuals affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities to participate in a variety of sports ranging from track and field to swimming.
On Tuesday, the program kicked off the start of their fall season. The teams practice bocce at the courts located by Rotary Park while softball is held at Dick Samp Memorial Park. Later on in July, swimming practice will begin at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center.
Jim Wijnhamer along with his wife, Shelley Wijnhamer, head the delegation for Havasu and are a part of the river area which also includes Bullhead City, Kingman and Yuma. Wijnhamer says that although there are eligible players located in Parker, there is currently no program open in that area.
Area meets for the fall season are scheduled to take place between early September and early October. The state meet, which is usually held in Phoenix, will be held from October 20 to October 22. The state meet allows all qualifying athletes from each participating city to compete against each other.
“The state games are huge in Phoenix,” Jim Wijnhamer said.
The volunteer-led program has a background check process that each person has to pass before they can work with the athletes. The process includes a general orientation that explains the different disabilities that volunteers may encounter and effective ways to handle each individual.
“If they don’t pass any of that, then they can’t become a volunteer,” Jim Wijnhamer said.
Having enough volunteers to help with coaching the different teams is a concern for Havasu’s program. Jim Wijnhamer states that he has been fortunate to have found the right amount of volunteers over the years.
“Our main thing is to get enough volunteers so [Shelley and I] don’t have to coach because it takes a lot for us to not only run the program but then to coach,” Jim Wijnhamer continued. “What we’ve done, too, is that if we can’t find a coach then we won’t do that certain program.”
The time commitment for volunteers is considered to be minimal. Those chosen to be a sports coach need to dedicate a minimum of one hour for one day a week.
“For Shelley and I, it’s kind of a full-time thing,” Jim Wijnhamer said. “For a lot of these other volunteers, it’s once a week for one hour and it’s for a few months and that’s it.”
At present, there are approximately 60 athletes registered for the Special Olympics in Havasu. Jim Wijnhamer says that finding more residents to participate in the program is another goal of his.
By bringing awareness to the local program, Jim Wijnhamer believes that the public will be more open to attending games and supporting the athletes. The scrimmages that are held for softball and basketball are ways for the community to increase their knowledge of the program.
“When we do our scrimmages, it’s not really a moneymaker,” Jim Wijnhamer said. “It’s not a fundraiser or anything. It’s more about awareness.”
Being a retired deputy sheriff from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Jim Wijnhamer finds the Special Olympics to have a positive effect on fellow law enforcement officers.
“We do a softball scrimmage against the police department and they have such an amazing time,” Jim Wijnhamer explained. “It gives them an understanding on how to deal with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities because that’s kind of what we’re lacking in our law enforcement community.”
With the Special Olympics being a nonprofit, donations are raised during community outreach events. One event in particular is the Breakfast with Champions that is held each year in November.
Several members of the community speak at the event including an athlete, a parent and a coach. A representative from the Law Enforcement Torch Run campaign is also listed as a speaker. Jim Wijnhamer notes that LETR has been in existence since the 1980s and has a focus on raising funds for the Special Olympics.
“They’re the largest fundraising organization worldwide for the Special Olympics,” Jim Wijnhamer said. “They’ve raised probably three quarters of a billion dollars worldwide since the early ‘80s.”
The breakfast, which is by invitation-only, draws in 300 guests to learn more about the program and to hear personal stories from the athletes and other speakers.
“We tell the businesses in this community what the Special Olympics is all about and what they’ve done for the Special Olympics through their donations,” Jim Wijnhamer stated.
For those wanting to donate directly to the Special Olympics delegation in Havasu, Jim Wijnhamer says donors should indicate the specific city when making a donation.
“If [writing] a check, make sure that it says Special Olympics Arizona but then earmark it in the memo section for Lake Havasu City,” Jim Wijnhamer continued. “Our money that is raised here in Havasu stays for these athletes.”
Other notable sponsors for the nonprofit include Keller Williams and Anderson Auto Group.
“A lot of the stuff that we have here like the uniforms and everything is because of Anderson,” Jim Wijnhamer said.
Since Jim Wijnhamer’s son participates as an athlete for Havasu’s program, this allows the retired deputy sheriff to have a deeper connection to his role. In his former job, Jim Wijnhamer was also the Special Olympics liaison for his department.
“[Shelley and I] put anywhere from 20 to 40 hours a week in the program,” Jim Wijnhamer said. “I’m very passionate about this program.”
To stay up to date on program events, visit their Facebook page by searching “Lake Havasu Special Olympics Arizona Information Page”.
