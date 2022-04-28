Investigation continues into a motorcycle crash this week, which resulted in serious injuries to the motorist involved. Now, Lake Havasu City Police officials say speed and impairment may have been factors.
According to police, 37-year-old Havasu resident Jayson Manzagol was not wearing a helmet while riding his motorcycle in the 500 block of North Acoma Boulevard. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to initial reports, and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The motorcycle left the road and struck a block wall at the scene.
Manzagol reportedly suffered significant head and neck injuries in the crash. He was transported from the location to Havasu Regional Medical Center, before he was later flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix for further medical treatment.
The intersection of Acoma and South Palo Verde Boulevards was closed for several hours following the accident.
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.