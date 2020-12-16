Speed UTVs plan to open a showroom in the former Hastings building sailed through the Planning and Zoning Commission with unanimous approval on Wednesday.
New UTV manufacturer Speed UTV has requested a zoning change that would add a planned development to the current Commercial 1 zoning of the property on N. Lake Havasu Ave that would allow for light vehicle sales, services and repair. The facility would be the third manufacturer-owned storefront in the county with existing stores in Anaheim, California and Charlotte, North Carolina.
“I think this is an exciting project. I’m super thankful to bring it to Havasu,” said Commissioner Chad Nelson. “Bringing this to that area is just going to liven up the center of town. It is going to be great. Thank you for choosing Havasu.”
Partnership for Economic Development CEO James Gray, who has been working on the planned development request with Speed UTV, told the commission that there is currently 209,767 square feet of vacant retail space in Havasu of storefronts with at least 10,000 square feet. The Hastings building is currently the single largest vacant retail location in town at 25,000 square feet and has been empty since Hastings closed its doors back in 2016.
Gray said there have been several people who have attempted to purchase or occupy the building since then, but it has ultimately been unsuccessful because of the overhead with both a land lease and a cost for the building associated with the property.
“That doesn’t fit very many business models in retail,” Gray said. “The land lease is quite expensive and it takes a large business model to be able to recover that. A lot of people have tried to buy that out unsuccessfully. You have to make a lot of dollars just to secure the property which the building sits on top of.”
Gray pointed to the company’s estimate of $10.5 million sales at the Havasu location in the first year of operation and $21 million in year two as a major factor in Speed UTV’s ability to occupy that location.
“This is a huge gain for our city,” Gray said. “It is really hard having a prominent building sit empty for four years. It weighs on people - especially on SR 95. We have been walking in and out of it for the last month, and the residents were telling us that it is going downhill with just general maintenance, trash that collects, and some homeless situations that have arisen around it. From that standpoint, any time that we can take a great asset and turn it on that is a huge bonus for our community.”
Speed UTV owner and professional auto racer Robby Gordon said he plans to make an initial $250,000 investment to spruce up the inside and outside of the building along with light alterations that include two roll up glass doors on the west side of the building and a security fence with a sliding gate to protect the inventory when the business is closed. Gordon said the wrought iron fence shouldn’t block any neighbor’s view of the lake.
The commission’s unanimous recommendation to approve the planned development request will be sent to the City Council along with city staff’s recommendation to approve. The council’s second meeting in December has been canceled due to the holidays, but the council is expected to hold a public hearing before voting to officially approve or deny the request at its next scheduled meeting on Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.