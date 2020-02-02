Like a bad penny, influenza keeps showing up. And according to health officials, it’s here in much higher numbers than in years past.
For the flu season that began in September, influenza activity remains elevated and widespread in Mohave County and Arizona, said Denise Burley, director of the county’s department of public health.
In the county’s most recent flu report, 608 confirmed cases of the flu have been reported in the county from Sept. 29, 2019 to Jan. 18, 2020.
By comparison, the five-season average for the same time period in the county is less than 300 cases. Those 608 cases are almost certainly the tip of the iceberg, according to Anna Scherzer, an epidemiologist for the Mohave County Department of Public Health. Not all confirmed flu cases are reported.
“The cases included in these reports represent a small portion of the true number of cases of influenza. Health care providers are not required to report influenza cases to us. These reports come from clinical laboratories and facilities that partner with us to conduct year-to-year influenza surveillance,” she said in an email. “We don’t track hospitalizations and/or deaths related to influenza.”
Scherzer noted that the true utility of the reports lies not in the case counts, but in the patterns and trends represented in the counts.
“In the newest report, you’ll see quite clearly that we’ve experienced an unusually high number of cases early in the season and activity certainly hasn’t dropped off,” she said.
The report noted that Influenza B was most frequently reported, following the national trend.
The Centers for Disease Control noted that all regions of the U.S. are above their baselines for reported influenza-like illnesses. So far this season in the U.S., there have been at least 19 million flu illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths from the flu, the CDC said.
Only one state – Idaho – reported minimal flu activity.
How to dodge the flu
Holing up at home for the duration of flu season might be effective, but it can bring on a serious case of cabin fever. Still, avoiding the flu is entirely possible.
Scherzer said vaccination remains the best means of preventing influenza illness, noting that it’s not too late in the season to get a flu shot. Besides vaccination, frequent handwashing is still the best defense.
“Practice good hand hygiene. Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth,” she said. She also pointed out that respiratory etiquette is a must -- cover your coughs and sneezes.
“Avoid close contact with sick people and—to avoid spreading your germs to others -- stay home when you’re sick,” she added.
