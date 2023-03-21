LAUGHLIN — Protecting what he called “national treasures” that “define our identity as a nation,” President Joe Biden on Tuesday designated 506,814 acres of Clark County near Laughlin as the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, providing additional federal protection for lands considered sacred by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and other Native Americans.
The designation by proclamation came during Tuesday’s White House Conservation in Action Summit at the U.S. Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C.
Biden said the designation was “in the public interest to ensure the preservation, restoration and protection of the objects of scientific and historic interest on the Avi Kwa Ame lands, including the entire monument landscape, reserved within the Avi Kwa Ame boundary.”
Avi Kwa Ame — Spirit Mountain in the Mojave language — is considered the spiritual birthplace of the Mojave people; another 11 Native American tribes also consider it sacred, either as their place of origin or as a place of cultural and historic significance.
Spirit Mountain, a 5,600-foot peak in the Newberry Mountains in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area north of Laughlin, already is designated as a traditional cultural property on the National Register of Historic Places. Biden’s designation extends federal protections for the land that stretches from Spirit Mountain to the California border north of the Mojave Desert National Preserve northwest of Needles. Those protections will include management by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and prohibition of most mining, drilling and other development on the federal lands.
“To the native people who point to Avi Kwa Ame as their spiritual birthplace, and every Nevadan who knows the value of our cherished public lands: Today is for you,″ tweeted Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, who sponsored a bill to protect the rugged region from development. “Spirit Mountain will now be protected for future generations.”
Fort Mojave Indian Tribe Chairman Tim Williams, who attended the conservation summit and also was in Washington for a tribal summit in November when Biden indicated he would make the declaration, said the designation was much more than an announcement and promise for protection of the sacred lands.
“We have a seat at the table and we have seen an unprecedented era and opportunity for our tribal communities,” Williams said, suggesting that Biden’s delivery on his promise demonstrated a “commitment to respect tribal nations and our nation-to-nation relationship.”
In his proclamation, Biden said the monument contained “rich human history” that coexists with “scientifically significant biological diversity.”
“Protection of the Avi Kwa Ame area will preserve its diverse array of natural and scientific resources, ensuring that the cultural, prehistoric, historic and scientific values of this area endure for the benefit of all Americans,” he said in the proclamation.
He said the land “provides world-class outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, camping, birdwatching, motorized touring, stargazing, hunting and pursuing amateur geology, all of which support a growing travel and tourism economy in the region.”
While the announcement enjoyed warm reception by tribal officials, conservationists and recreation and nature enthusiasts, it received a much colder response from Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, who bemoaned that his office was not consulted by the Biden administration since he took office in January — more than a month after Biden told tribal leaders he would make the designation.
“Upon learning that the president was considering unilateral action, I reached out to the White House to raise several concerns, citing the potential for terminal disruption of rare earth mineral mining projects and long-planned, bipartisan economic development efforts,” Lombardo said in a statement. “While I’m still waiting for a response, I’m not surprised.”
Lombardo called it a “federal confiscation of 506,814 acres of Nevada land” and added that it was a “historic mistake that will cost Nevadans for generations to come.”
The Nevada Democratic Party had a much different response than the state’s Republican governor.
“We’re grateful to President Biden for taking this bold step to protect Nevada’s public lands, honor our state’s indigenous history and grow our outdoor recreation economy,” Nevada Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno said. “For generations to come, countless Nevadans will honor the cultural, ecological, and historic significance of Avi Kwa Ame.”
At Tuesday’s conservation summit, Biden also designated a small section of the former Castner Range training facility on Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, as a national monument and announced plans for a marine sanctuary designation for 777,000 square miles around the Pacific Remote Islands west of Hawaii.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
