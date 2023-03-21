Spirit Mountain

Spirit Mountain is shown from State Route 95 in Mohave Valley.

 Public domain photo by Stan Shebs

LAUGHLIN — Protecting what he called “national treasures” that “define our identity as a nation,” President Joe Biden on Tuesday designated 506,814 acres of Clark County near Laughlin as the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, providing additional federal protection for lands considered sacred by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and other Native Americans.

The designation by proclamation came during Tuesday’s White House Conservation in Action Summit at the U.S. Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C.

