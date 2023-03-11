BULLHEAD CITY — The proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument contains some of the most culturally and ecologically significant lands in the Mohave Desert and its journey from Spirit Mountain’s 1999 listing on on the National Register of Historic Places to the cusp of designation as a 703-square mile National Monument took decades to reach.
Already within a 52-square mile wilderness area overseen by the Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service, the effort to expand protection to the culturally important adjacent landscape began in 1999, when Spirit Mountain was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a traditional cultural property.
Spirit Mountain, the 5,600-foot peak northwest of Laughlin called Avi Kwa Ame by the Fort Mojave Tribe, is the tallest in the surrounding Newberry Mountains and the most holy place for the 10 Yuman-speaking tribes, as well as the Hopi and Chemehuevi Paiute.
“Our creation story places us directly in the center of this area,” Shan Lewis, vice chairman of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, told reporters during a January 2022 news conference in Las Vegas. “Our efforts are to protect these places of significance and sacredness while maintaining their integrity as a place of home and worship.”
The tribe, considered protectors of the mountain, declined to comment on the Biden Administration’s hold on the national monument designation during Wednesday’s trip to Las Vegas.
“The White House had indicated the Avi Kwa Ame designation would happen next week, then their plans changed,” the Nevada Independent reported a day after announcing the president would make the promised designation during his visit.
“We eagerly await further communications from the White House and Interior Department to finalize this designation and see through this campaign to protect this sacred area for future generations,” the Honor Avi Kwa Ame coalition said in a statement released Thursday.
Tribes, individuals, industries and conservation groups have advocated for years to widen the protected area, said former Lake Mead National Recreation Superintendent Alan O’Neill.
A public land professional for more than 55 years, O’Neill said the grassroots campaign to permanently protect the associated landscapes is the most effective he’s ever seen.
“It’s really important that this was not a government driven process, it was a citizen driven process” he said, noting that the process has had its share of threats and delays and successes that ultimately worked to bring consensus to establish permanent protection.
“In 2012, there was some interest in renewable energy and associated landscape, O’Neill said. “I knew that that would be the worst thing that we could do. It was not the place to put industrial commerce.”
In 2013, the Bureau of Land Management approved construction of the Searchlight Wind Energy Project. The project would have sited 87 industrial scale wind turbines on the ridges and uplands next to the town of Searchlight, Nevada and bordering Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Piute-Eldorado Area of Critical Environmental Concern, designated to protect the desert tortoise. In 2015, a U.S. district court vacated the federal permits after finding the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service inadequately evaluated the dangers that the project would pose to desert wildlife. In 2017, BLM closed the application for the project.
“Then shortly after that, the Crescent Peak Wind project raised its ugly head,” O’Neill said. “That project had well over 200 wind towers and about 22 miles of ridgelines were right on some of the most sensitive areas. I got engaged in helping to fight that with the National Parks and Conservation Association and a host of organizations and that fight went on for several years.”
The discussions that came out of those battles kicked off a real push to establish permanent protection, he said.
A coalition of tribes, local communities, leaders, conservation groups, recreation interests and other stakeholders worked to secure agreement on the monument boundary and garner formal support from gateway communities Boulder City, Searchlight and Laughlin.
“We grew a coalition as broad as we could manage,” O’Neill said. “I can’t say that there’s 100% support, but we have a higher percentage of support for this one, by far, than any other I’ve ever worked with.”
In February, 2022, Representative Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District introduced H.R. 6751, the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument Establishment Act of 2022. In December, President Biden, speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, said he plans to make the designation for the nearly 450,000 acres of public land as a national monument, providing protections from future development under the 1906 Antiquities Act signed by President Theodore Roosevelt.
“Seeing that this is actually coming to fruition, it makes my heart really happy,” O’Neill said. “We have a window here, and if we don’t do it in this window we could easily lose it. I just feel like this is absolutely the right thing to do at the right time.”
