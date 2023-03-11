Petroglyphs

Petroglyphs are shown at Spirit Mountain. The region was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999, and President Biden is expected to soon designate a 703-square-mile region east of Laughlin as America’s newest national monument. People have resided in the area for 14,000 years.

Archives

Petroglyphs are shown at Spirit Mountain. The region was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999, and President Biden is expected to soon designate a 703-square-mile region east of Laughlin as America’s newest national monument. People have resided in the area for 14,000 years.

 Archives

BULLHEAD CITY — The proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument contains some of the most culturally and ecologically significant lands in the Mohave Desert and its journey from Spirit Mountain’s 1999 listing on on the National Register of Historic Places to the cusp of designation as a 703-square mile National Monument took decades to reach.

Already within a 52-square mile wilderness area overseen by the Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service, the effort to expand protection to the culturally important adjacent landscape began in 1999, when Spirit Mountain was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a traditional cultural property.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.