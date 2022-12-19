The holiday season in Havasu continues to give back to the community.
A new nonprofit organization that opened its doors in spring of this year has added to the seasonal delight for youth in Lake Havasu City. HAVAdopt was specially created to provide local children in need with Christmas gifts they might not have received otherwise.
Known as the HAVAdopt Children’s Christmas Project, the program allows for volunteers and members of the organization to show their generosity towards the city’s youth.
As explained by Merrilyn Thompson, the organization’s director, sponsors and donors of the program are members of various other groups in Havasu. Some of these groups include Relics and Rods of Lake Havasu, Western Welcome Club of Arizona, Hav-A-Sis and Havasu Side By Side Trail Association.
Children for the program range in age from birth to 18 years old and are vetted through an application process. Participating youth facilities include daycare and preschool centers, Head Start, Milemarkers, and district schools. Thompson says children are also found through other local nonprofit organizations.
“Those who choose to become a sponsor will pick a child from the list we have created utilizing the information each parent or guardian has provided on their application for their child,” Thompson continued. “We ask them to follow what their personal finances allow as well as their heart.”
Items that sponsors are allowed to shop for are new clothing outfits, footwear, jackets and sleepwear. Sponsors are also able to purchase one or more of the items listed on the children’s wishlists.
Once gifts are collected by members of HAVAdopt, additional shopping is done to ensure siblings of a chosen child are not left out of the gifting process. Thompson adds that the additional purchases are made to “fill the gap” for selected children and their siblings.
“We recruit volunteers to wrap all of these wonderful, generous gifts,” Thompson said. “During this year’s ‘wrap party,’ we estimate we wrapped over 1,200 gifts in an eight hour period by approximately 50 volunteers.”
During the gift distribution on Monday, 53 families and 123 children received their handpicked gifts from the many volunteers on-site.
With a few days left until Christmas Day, HAVAdopt made the holiday possible for families and children of Havasu.
