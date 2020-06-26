The Bank of America in Lake Havasu City is hoping to reopen next week.
Colleen Haggerty with Bank of America said the company’s Lake Havasu financial center was closed last week due to staffing shortages, but she said it is expected to reopen next week.
“Through this time, we are balancing the need to stay open to provide access for our clients while prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and clients with temporarily closing on occasion,” Haggerty wrote in an email.
Although the bank itself has been closed, both the drive through ATM and the ATM by the main entrance are still working to allow clients to fulfill some of their banking needs. Customers can also do some digital banking online. The entrance of the bank also has a sign with directions for customers with safe deposit boxes who need immediate access to their property.
“Anything else we can handle on a case by case basis for the near term,” Haggerty said.
Haggerty said Bank of America has enacted similar temporary closures at some of its other branches.
