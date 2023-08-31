The Lake Havasu City Sportsman Club has been approved to remove shotgun lead shot from their shooting range after many years of trying to get approval from the city.
Lead removal from shooting ranges is something that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has advocated for since the dangers of lead contamination were unveiled. Lead bullets that are used at shooting ranges compile and lead to hazardous conditions for the environment.
“The excess amounts of lead build up at firing ranges can have detrimental impacts on the environment and health of individuals that work at or use the outdoor shooting range,” reads a resource summary by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality titled, Pollution Prevention for Outdoor Firing Ranges.
According to EPA’s Best Management Practices, shooting ranges should remove the lead on a regular basis (every three to five years) to avoid accumulation of hazardous waste.
No lead has ever been removed from the premises of the Lake Havasu City Sportsman Club since its inception in 1968.
“If the discharged Lead Shot is recovered or reclaimed on a regular basis, no statutory solid waste would be present and imminent hazard suits would be avoided,” reads an email from the Sportsman Club to the Mayor Cal Sheehy. “If the lead shot is abandoned and left to accumulate, it is considered a solid hazardous waste and is subject to governmental or civil lawsuits.”
The removal of lead involves finding the areas where the lead has accumulated, digging it up and removing the lead from the soil, treating the soil if necessary and recycling the reclaimed lead.
“We feel that recovering the lead we deposit in accordance with current Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidance is a no-brainer,” the Sportsman Club said in their email. “There are legal as well as moral reasons to establish and maintain an ongoing reclamation/remediation program.”
About six years ago, the club attempted to remove the lead.
“The Sportsman Club Shotgun Division has been attempting to comply with the EPA Lead Mitigation Requirements for the shotgun lead fall fields,” reads the email. “This saga began several years ago and is still ongoing.”
According to the email, the Sportsman Club was in the process of preparing to begin the lead reclamation process when they received a letter from Lake Havasu City Attorney Kelly Garry, prohibiting them from reclaiming the lead in SARA Park - land that the city was leasing from the Bureau of Land Management.
Garry does not remember this letter, nor does she remember why she stopped the club from reclaiming the lead. No record of this letter can be found.
In May of this year, the Sportsman Club sent a letter to Mayor Sheehy, bringing to his attention the importance of being able to reclaim the lead and the barriers they’ve faced along the way.
Sheehy said that he was unaware of this issue and the barriers the club faced previously until he received the letter. Sheehy then met with members of the Sportsman Club and said that if they create a contract, stating that the city would be indemnified, they have his approval to continue with the lead mitigation.
“As long as they have a contract that provides indemnification and additional insurance for the city, there’s no reason that they wouldn’t be able to move forward,” Sheehy said.
According to Shannon Stebbens, a Lake Havasu City Sportsman Club board member, a contract that complies with the requests of the city is currently being finalized.
