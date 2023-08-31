The Lake Havasu City Sportsman Club has been approved to remove shotgun lead shot from their shooting range after many years of trying to get approval from the city.

Lead removal from shooting ranges is something that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has advocated for since the dangers of lead contamination were unveiled. Lead bullets that are used at shooting ranges compile and lead to hazardous conditions for the environment.

(1) comment

NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

55 years of lead…

It’s got to be tons…

