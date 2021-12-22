Doug Mason works as a job superintendent at Prielipp Construction during the day, but in the evening hours on the week leading up to Christmas morning, he’s spreading joy with his Allen theatre organ as he plays holiday tunes for all to hear.
His home at 3581 El Rey Lane, part of the News-Herald’s Christmas Tree Lane route, is decked out in twinkling lights and decorations. On the cul-de-sac side of his home, he sits on a home-made platform with wheels that acts as his stage for his organ. Christmas hat adorned and braving the cold weather in a pair of shorts, the soon-to-be 70 year old with a white beard could be mistaken for Santa himself.
His set up includes a foam board backdrop, festive decor, and donation jars. He plays from 6 to 8 p.m. on the seven days leading up to Christmas.
All of his donations go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and they’re up this year, Mason says. Last time he played, Mason was able to donate about $400 to the hospital.
That’s one reason he plays, but another is to spread the joy of the holidays. One of his favorite moments came when a little girl watched him play in awe and he turned around to find her dancing along.
He learned how to play the organ as a kid, after his father built one. He played at churches starting in high school and through college. But after moving to Lake Havasu City about 40 years ago, the talent took a backseat.
“My better half – she was a hairdresser, and one of her clients said, ‘I’ve got this organ that I’d give to somebody if they’d play it,’ so I went and got it working again,” Mason said. “I love theatre organs.”
His wife passed away about seven years ago. She used to decorate the inside of the home while Mason took care of the outside. Now, he starts decorating right after Halloween to make sure both the interior and exterior are holiday-ready by Thanksgiving, keeping her memory alive. Figuring out where everything goes is the hard part, not to mention all the wiring between incandescent and LED bulbs.
Inside his home, he has another organ – a Rodgers theatre. Because both organs are designed after pipe organs, they require an extra touch of care compared to electronic versions.
As he plays the complex instrument in the chilly Havasu air, slowly cars pull up to the curb, curious eyes gazing through rolled-down windows as the music floats on the breeze – another touch of joy that the holiday season brings to Havasu.
