For the past 12 years, New Hope Calvary Church has hosted its annual pancake drive at London Bridge Beach for spring breakers and Lake Havasu City residents on the Bridgewater Channel. This year’s gathering ended on Friday, as many university students remained absent from Havasu’s shores.
“The kids just aren’t here like they used to be,” said New Hope pastor and event organizer Al Garner. “It seems like the spring breakers have found other places to go. It’s not like it was here a few years ago.”
The event started as a way to help university students who were celebrating the spring break holiday in Havasu, by providing those visitors with free pancakes and bottles of water to contend with the heat – as well as possible intoxication.
The church has traditionally dedicated four weeks each year to the event, with as many as 12 volunteers to help feed the city’s university students.
